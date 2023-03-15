Scopes Horoscopes
Pisces (2/19-3/20)

You’ll land in hot water with your family this weekend. Attending your 2-year-old nephew’s birthday party, you’ll constantly complain about having to attend something the guest-of-honor won’t even remember taking place. While you’ll become a sort of black sheep in your family, it’s safe to say you shouldn’t expect any more birthday invites.

