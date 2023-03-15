Pisces (2/19-3/20)
You’ll land in hot water with your family this weekend. Attending your 2-year-old nephew’s birthday party, you’ll constantly complain about having to attend something the guest-of-honor won’t even remember taking place. While you’ll become a sort of black sheep in your family, it’s safe to say you shouldn’t expect any more birthday invites.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
An upcoming trip will be ruined for you. During a recent vacation to Gulf Shores, you get to the beach early to set up in the perfect spot for the day. While all seems well for the first few hours, your relaxation will turn to anger as two guys with guitars take a seat right behind you and insist on only playing Weezer songs for some reason.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
March Madness is here and with it, your office’s bracket contest is also back. After finishing in last place the year before, you decide to take a different approach this year. Instead of picking based on rankings, strength of schedule or other popular factors, you decide to let your dog make the selections for you. He certainly can’t do any worse than you did.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Stubbornness will be your downfall this week. Purchasing a new TV, you decide to hang it above your fireplace, which inexplicably doesn’t have studs to hang it on. Instead of making the trip to Lowe’s to get the appropriate wall anchors, you convince yourself drywall is enough on its own. Go ahead and make plans to go elsewhere to watch your favorite sitcom next week as your TV has a meeting with the floor in its future.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Needing to save money on your grocery bill, you elect to become an extreme couponer. Spending hour upon hour scouring the local mailers you’ve stockpiled on your table for the best deals, you finally accumulate enough to hopefully pay pennies on the dollar. Your hope will be short-lived as you get to the register only to find out all the coupons expired last year.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Everyday tasks will soon take on a new thrill. After briefly leaving a stack of cash unattended in the living room, you’ll return to find it has been swiped. Your 4-year-old will confess to the crime, and you’ll spend the next week finding $20 bills stashed throughout the house.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
You rush to your bank following the recent banking collapses, and opt for a safer place to store your wealth — a large pot o’ gold. You will have strange and sudden urges to wear green trousers, sport a top hat and dye your hair red. Aye, laddie!
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Your granddaughter has heard some of your favorite music from the 1970s played on the radio and likes it. You are pleased and decide to share some of your favorite bands from that time with her from your collection. The plan goes awry when you realize your “collection” consists of 8-track tapes and cassettes. Oh well, your intentions were good.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You have decided you will never watch the Oscars again, ever. Sure, you like to see who’s wearing what and you even like the occasional political statements in the acceptance speeches. But how is it possible Keanu Reeves has NOT been nominated for Best Actor for the “John Wick” series? Not once. This is not acceptable.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You are excited about the NCAA Tournament and your pick to win the national championship — Gonzaga. So you head to Biloxi and bet $1,000 on the Zags, a pick that, based on the odds, would provide quite the payday. To your dismay, when you get home and closely look at the ticket, you realize you picked Gonzaga to win the women’s tournament.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Looking to check off another bucket list item, you purchased tickets to the Bruce Springsteen concert in Columbus, Ohio, but The Boss canceled the show citing an illness. No problem. You are still able to check off a bucket list item when you pose for a photo in front of Kirk Herbstreit’s house.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
You are excited when a friend calls to inform you he has placed your name up for consideration for a position with a local utilities board. Your excitement quickly dissipates when you are told you have been nominated as president of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board and you won’t be issued a credit card.
