Aries (3/21-4/19)
You should have waited 30 minutes before getting back in the Bay. Eastern Shore beachcombers will discover your barnacled, Speedo-clad body laid out along the shore and call a marine biologist for assistance. Hope your insurance covers “blowhole prolapse correction.”
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Wanting to recoup your losses from tax season, you will embark on a career as a cape-wearing highwayman, holding up cars in Spring Hill for doubloons, watch fobs and other trinkets. This ingenious move may also get you immortalized in a Dollar General romance novel. Watch the cash roll in.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
The only recession worrying you right now is the one happening atop your head. A future family heritage DNA test will say you get your hair from your distant relative, Benjamin Franklin. Let the coroner decide if you choosing to stand in a field with a lightning rod was an exercise in innovation or desperation.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Tensions will flare during a hypothetical argument with your neighbor over property-line shrubs happening in your head. You’ll grapple the neighbor into a metaphysical half nelson, but they will manage to roll out and pin you in a devastating Walls of Jericho. You won’t be able to shake off the funk for several hours.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Based on the outcome of your NCAA Tournament bracket picks in the office pool (all your Final Four teams were eliminated before the Elite Eight), you come to the realization your skillset qualifies you for another profession. You immediately apply at TV stations looking for a weatherman, a job where correct predictions aren’t really necessary.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Your brain never quite functions correctly after your daily sugar-packed PB&J, though it is your favorite lunch meal. Expect major afternoon cognitive processing delays to continue as you refuse to alter your diet.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Knowing absolutely nothing about basketball proves to be your greatest advantage in the office’s March Madness bracket tournament. Your colleagues laughed at you when you picked 9-seed Florida Atlantic University as the national champion. Who’s laughing now, Chad?
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You will slip through the banking collapse crisis unscathed through a tried-and-true strategy — you have no savings or deposits to lose. You’ll author a Tony Robbins-style self-help book detailing your success and instructions on how to live happily broke.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You will wake up one night in a cold sweat with an idea that will change fun in Mobile Bay forever. Picture it: a scenic log ride down the Azalea City’s flooded gutters. Smile for the camera at Joachim Street!
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Since you won’t be able to attend the Atlanta Braves opening day game this year, you decide to bring the game to you by turning your house into a ballpark. You’ve got hot dogs, peanuts and all the beer you can drink. Where you run into trouble is your decision to carelessly toss empty peanut shells onto the floor, leaving your spouse to step on a few. You can expect to be demoted to sleeping on the couch.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
You’ll debate returning your brand-new couch this week. Nothing is wrong with it, you’ll just manage to waste an entire weekend in it due to its comfiness as you binge-watch shows and let the dishes and dirty laundry pile up, leaving your house looking like it’s on an episode of “Hoarders.”
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Fed up with dealing with the traffic on Airport Boulevard on a daily basis, you decide to take matters into your own hands and direct the traffic yourself. The plan backfires when the typical 15-minute red light turns into a half-hour wait because of you. You’ll see a record number of people letting you know you’re number one as they slowly pass by.
