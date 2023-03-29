Scopes Horoscopes
depositphotos

Aries (3/21-4/19)

You should have waited 30 minutes before getting back in the Bay. Eastern Shore beachcombers will discover your barnacled, Speedo-clad body laid out along the shore and call a marine biologist for assistance. Hope your insurance covers “blowhole prolapse correction.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.