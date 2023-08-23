Virgo (8/23-9/22)
A new, one-of-a-kind species of squirrel will be discovered living in the attic of your Midtown manse. Because of this, government scientists and park rangers will move in to research and protect the critter. Say goodbye to your plans for city-center condos, and hello to your new life as a protected animal sanctuary.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Now that Fairhope dialed back its water conservation level, you can finally fire up your backyard replica of the Palace of Versailles fountains again. Just don’t put your car in there on weekdays, and you won’t hear from those “revolutionaries” at City Hall. Let them irrigate Champagne!
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Soaring power bills have driven you to do something you never thought you would do. That’s right, you started posting pictures of your ankles in Victorian-themed online chat rooms for extra cash. At least no one will know it’s you underneath all that long underwear.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Football season is back, and with it, your workplace’s annual, good-humored fantasy draft. You’ve kept up with the NFL all year long in hopes of besting your co-workers, but your dreams of supremacy will be dashed when your spouse makes you go grocery shopping during your workplace’s draft-time dinner. Maybe your third-string long snappers can pull out a victory?
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
You saw a tree with brown leaves on your drive to work today, which means it is time to pull out the bones and decorate for Halloween. Only this time, the main monster in your display will be an anthropomorphic sun mercilessly “grilling” all those who fall under its dread beam. The plastic skeletons melting in this heat will make a nice touch.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Your first car will give out soon, and you will be forced to get a new set of wheels. Cars have come a long way since you last bought one, but car salespeople have not. By the time you leave the office, the new car you just bought will already be out of warranty and due a tune-up.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Roses are red and you’ll be blue when your dog lunges up and injures you. Although you’ll laugh it off as an unserious romp, the hospital bills will not be comped. Sad and in debt, you’ll reach for the hooch, greeted by an empty bottle, you’ll get mad at the pooch.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Even though college football doesn’t start for another week, you’re ready. You’ll plant yourself in your favorite chair and declare the next seven days a “pre-game show.” After five days of drinking beer and having DoorDash drop off wings, your spouse will declare the next three days a pre-game to being single again. The next move is yours.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
While all your friends are raving about the upcoming fantasy football season, you are currently drawing up the perfect roster for your fantasy volleyball team. Though there is little interest right now, maybe next year you’ll be able to convert a few of them over.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
On a trip to Costco, you’ll be overwhelmed by all of the animatronic Halloween decorations on display. Filling several carts with them, you’ll literally melt your credit card at checkout. It won’t matter. Putting up all of those mummies and other monsters will put you in your happy place … until your spouse asks where the steaks are.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Inspired by Jerry Carl declaring war on the Alabama beach mouse, you decide to take matters into your own hands when it comes to your neighbors’ dog that leaves surprises for you on your lawn every morning. You’ll petition the City Council, complain to PETA and even threaten legal action — all to no avail. Out of options, you take matters into your own hands and personally return the favor on your neighbors’ lawn.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
While fishing on the Causeway, you will reel in a crab holding a bottle with a message inside it. Scribbled on faded parchment, the message will tell you to be careful what you “fish” for. As you hurl the crab back into the drink, you will see your wallet in its claw. The prophecy fulfills itself.
