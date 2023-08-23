Scopes Horoscopes
depositphotos

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

A new, one-of-a-kind species of squirrel will be discovered living in the attic of your Midtown manse. Because of this, government scientists and park rangers will move in to research and protect the critter. Say goodbye to your plans for city-center condos, and hello to your new life as a protected animal sanctuary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.