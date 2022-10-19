Scopes Horoscopes
Libra (9/23-10/22)

You will wake up one morning and find the windows of your apartment fogged, but brisk autumn breezes are not to blame. Turns out, the apartment below you cranked up the heat for a prescient haunted house attraction themed after climate change. At least you don’t live on the ground floor, which you hear has been flooded from the haunted house’s important “rising tides” exhibit.

