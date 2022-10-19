Libra (9/23-10/22)
You will wake up one morning and find the windows of your apartment fogged, but brisk autumn breezes are not to blame. Turns out, the apartment below you cranked up the heat for a prescient haunted house attraction themed after climate change. At least you don’t live on the ground floor, which you hear has been flooded from the haunted house’s important “rising tides” exhibit.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You, the opposite of athletically gifted, will participate in an upcoming city-sponsored “zombie” run in a few weeks. Not only will you hurt your legs, back, knees, one shoulder and, somehow, your head, but the people in zombie makeup will leave you alone out of pity. You’re still a winner in my book, pal.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Still seething after you lost last year’s “spookiest house on the block” contest, you will take it several ill-advised steps further by transforming your home into Poe’s House of Usher. When your neighbors complain about the horrendous canyon you carved across your usually pristine Midtown manse and the raucous, elaborate “falls” you orchestrate every night, you will say there are no HOA rules regarding family curses manifesting as infrastructure failures. Good luck!
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
After your favorite football team loses a game next week, you’ll spend a month in a dark room lighted only by screens, watching video of referees over and over again looking for something, anything that makes the loss make sense. You’ll wipe a tear from your eye, stand up from a creaky recliner and admit sometimes a loss just happens.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Stocking up at the grocery store, you see another shopper pawing through every package of sandwich meat like there’s a $20 bill hidden somewhere in the individual bags of cold cuts. This will be a PB&J for lunch week, you say to yourself, as you roll past him, but the shouts of joy behind you will make you wish you stuck around longer.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
In preparation for a cold break in the weather, you’ll decide to clear out the fireplace in your apartment that you haven’t touched since you moved in over the summer. You’ll be in for a surprise when you dust behind the fireplace rack and find a plethora of cat toys, random pieces of string and beer bottle caps your cat somehow got ahold of. Might be best to hold off on using that fireplace, for your feline’s sake.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Prepare yourself. Your mother-in-law will make an unannounced visit over the weekend. The weekend plans you and your spouse had filled with sun, sand and seafood quickly turn to listening to your spouse’s mother rain down her constructive criticisms on how filthy your guest bathroom you haven’t used in a month is while resorting to eating at the same chain restaurant you always eat at when she visits.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
You’re soon to learn style and usability don’t always intersect during a weekend getaway with your significant other. The sliding bathroom door is charming, but it also leaves a three-inch gap which provides not only a view of the toilet, but no sound protection. You’ll make up several clever reasons to head down to the front desk so you can use the lobby bathroom rather than destroy the romantic atmosphere.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
With two of your favorite sports teams taking the “L” over the weekend, you’ll spend the next few weeks trying to find a new hobby that doesn’t break your heart as easily. You’ll try collecting stamps, joining a gym and baking to soothe your emotionally drained brain. Eventually, you’ll give it all up and resort back to your painful fandom ways hanging onto every pitch and every touchdown like the sports-drunk fool you subconsciously know you are.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
As you make your way across the state for a wedding, you’ll be stuck in three separate traffic jams sent from hell. One involves an overturned camper in the middle of the interstate that diverts traffic to the road shoulders. If only you hadn’t hit that snooze button one more time you might have made the ceremony instead of seeming like a freeloader only showing up for the free food at the reception.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Your application for disability will be rejected when you file for benefits after an especially brutal workout last week. You’ll be so sore you’ll barely be able to stand up straight or walk across the house. You figure being this out of shape has to qualify you for some kind of government aid. You’ll ultimately give up on exercise when you realize how rich and flabby Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Donald Trump are.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
You’ll be late to work multiple times next week. Your neighbors have erected several large skeletons and horror clowns on their front lawn. They’ll spook you every morning as you head out the door and cause you to spill coffee on your work clothes. You’ll have to go back to change. By the end of the week, you’ll look like a horror clown yourself as you’re scraping the bottom of the barrel of your wardrobe.
