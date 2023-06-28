Cancer (6/22-7/22)
To celebrate America’s 247th birthday, you will launch fireworks every hour of every day leading up to the 4th. Get it? 247 years, 24/7 fireworks. Your neighbors will think the End of Days has come, but this is the kind of celebration the Founding Daddies fought for.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
The soaring temps have got you down because you have to wear a coat and tie to your downtown job. Remembering the reruns of Matlock you watched at your granny’s house, you will buy a wardrobe of seersucker suits to get you through the heat. Don’t be bothered by the people who’ll ask you about your 11 herbs and spices, or whether you’re available to defend a bootlegger.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
After getting black-out drunk at a work function, you’ll be horrified to learn that you went around the conference center attempting to auction off a package of Goldfish to the highest bidder. Apart from being disappointed no one actually bid on the snacks, you’ll begin to wonder if the bruise forming above your right eye was well deserved. Everything will be okay when the boss offers to transfer you over to the sales division.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
It’s opera night, your significant other will declare to you when you come home from work. Time to put on a tuxedo and listen to fat people yell at each other for six hours. Even though you could get the same show at a low-brow buffet, that won’t get you up the social escalator.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
They figured out what you do on your breaks. Management is not pleased. You should’ve known better, but you just couldn’t resist. Putting your underwear and socks in the freezer for 22 minutes every few hours gives you the refreshing jolt you need to make it to 5 o’clock. It’s a victimless crime!
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Beware of the vigilant ladies with smartphones at the ready. Just when you think no one's watching as you make a drunken sprint to the ocean in your cotton dress pants and nice pair of loafers, there they will be, cell phones in hand and ready to document every bit of embarrassment to be recorded forever in history.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
A night of lunar lunacy awaits you! You'll discover mysterious glowing objects in the sand and convince your comrades to embark on a midnight treasure hunt. As the waves crash and laughter echoes, you’ll realize that sometimes, the best treasures are the memories you make.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Alone for the next few months while your significant other travels the world on a fact-finding mission, you will purchase a cockatoo to keep you company. By the time your lover returns, the avian will have learned all the phrases you like to hear, leaving you with a critical decision to make.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Your co-worker’s undying love for Long Island Iced Teas turns them into every bartender's arch-nemesis. Keep an emergency bartender's guide to cocktails handy on your next outing in case the next bartender quits on the job after receiving the seventh LIIT order of the night. This will be your moment to step in and save the life of the party.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
A swimming pool workplace might make your job more productive, you will tell your boss when the thermometer finally explodes. Everyone could put their phones and computers on boogie boards, and we could replace the water cooler with a daiquiri mixer. In fact, just retool your workplace into a Margaritaville!
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Feeling lazy, you decide to try out the new electric scooters downtown to go to a lunch meeting. Since you’re not able to cruise down the sidewalks, you’re relegated to riding down the middle of the street. Things are going fine until you come upon a pothole, causing you to swerve and end up face first in the grass along the curb. Next time, you’ll suck it up and make the walk.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Your spouse is out of town for a week and you both decide to make a bet. They claim you can’t keep the house clean, and you’ll pass with flying colors. They return to find your abode completely spotless, giving you the W in the bet. What you fail to mention, is you completely forgot about the bet until they were an hour away, forcing you to speed-scrub every room. But hey, what they don’t know won’t hurt them.
