Leo (7/23-8/22)
Having spent the past two months apart from your spouse due to work, you’re thrilled at the thought of how excited they are to finally see you. You cook a romantic dinner and put on their favorite movie, hoping to woo them once again. However, you didn’t take into account the cute factor your cat possesses, as it steals the spotlight, taking all the attention of your spouse. Distance makes the heart grow fonder? Yeah, right.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Excited for next year’s Mardi Gras, you decide to get a jump on your parade-watching spot. After countless hours of research, you take up a plot smack dab on the side of Government Street in front of Oyster City Brewery, which you section off with parking cones you stole. Fortunately for you, with as much road work being done throughout the city, no one bats an eye at it, sealing your prime real estate.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
A visit to your office’s HR department is in your future. Don’t worry, you didn’t make any obscene comment — that anyone could hear — about a co-worker. Instead, someone will take offense to your office’s fantasy football team name and report you. You get off with a warning, but you’re forced to change your name from “Show me them TDs” to something more tame.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You’ll be completely blindsided by the news that Michael Oher’s adoption story may potentially be a big sham pulled off by the Tuohy family. You’ll immediately broker an option on his story with an alternative ending, breaking from the original “Stuart Little”-like storyline and instead following more closely to “Annie.”
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Inspired by the acting and writing strikes, you attempt to rally your co-workers at the local 7-Eleven to form a union and organize your own compensation demands. After a heated 30 minutes at the table with the shift manager, you successfully negotiate free ICEEs during working hours along with a choice of a free taquito or hot dog. Mission accomplished.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
You finally did it. After three months of spending every waking minute of your free time attempting to beat a video game, you succeed after a 12-hour binge-playing marathon on a Saturday. The only downside is you now have to find something else to fill the entertainment void. Goodbye, video games. Hello, online poker!
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Provided the opportunity to star in an upcoming Nancy Grace crime podcast, the entire episode turns into a subliminal competition between all the guests for who can sling the strongest Southern accents and euphemisms. Nancy’s quips about chewing through nails and alternative curse words are too powerful, allowing her to steal her own show for herself. Better luck next time.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Seeing Taylor Swift re-release all of her albums as “Taylor’s Version” with wild success gives you an idea. While you’re not musically blessed, you do possess the power of the scribe, so you rewrite love letters to an old flame labeled as your “version.” Intent on catching up with an old lover, the only thing you catch is a restraining order.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
The tantalizing news of a 530-pound alligator nabbed in Mobile Bay triggers your inner yuppie. Visions of gator-leather boots, belts, hats, vests and even chaps drive you to madness as you rally your friends for an impromptu gator hunt. Instead of returning triumphantly, you come back empty-handed. But all isn’t lost! The escapade earns you the everlasting nickname “Gator Bait.”
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Eager for Mobile’s Topgolf location to open, you decide to brush up on your driving game to impress your friends by purchasing a $10,000 in-home golf simulator to practice on. Sure, you’re on the brink of bankruptcy and your spouse is considering divorce because of the purchase, but you’ll show them all when you’re able to nail that 300-yard drive to win a round of overpriced appetizers and cocktails.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Your bookie is becoming more advanced with their efforts to get you to re-up with them this football season. After making an effort to cut down on your gambling by ignoring their phone calls and texts, you’re stunned when they send you dinner via DoorDash from your favorite restaurant with a note that says, “Be mine.” Maybe that Week 0 college football spread looks pretty good after all.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
After a high-level debate with your friends about what makes someone married — a legal document, spiritual blessing, a social ceremony or a personal vow — you will experience existential anxiety about the legitimacy of your own marriage. Now inclined to overcompensate to prove your nuptial truth, you will consider everything from stealing flowers for your spouse from the statue of Mary to regifting them a box of partially eaten chocolates.
