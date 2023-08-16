Scopes Horoscopes
Leo (7/23-8/22)

Having spent the past two months apart from your spouse due to work, you’re thrilled at the thought of how excited they are to finally see you. You cook a romantic dinner and put on their favorite movie, hoping to woo them once again. However, you didn’t take into account the cute factor your cat possesses, as it steals the spotlight, taking all the attention of your spouse. Distance makes the heart grow fonder? Yeah, right.

