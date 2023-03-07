Pisces (2/19-3/20)
The announcement of a new affordable airline coming to Mobile upsets you because you sunk a lot of money into an online scheme to bring back Pan-Am. Fear not, you may be able to recoup your losses when that Romanov descendant wires you 10 billion in imperial rubles.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
To hopefully make rent this month, you will open your bachelor pad as a museum and give walkthroughs to tourists at Oakleigh Garden District prices. You will not turn a profit, but your few visitors will leave with a better understanding of the single 20-something’s condition.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
The opening of the Legislature once again will fill you with optimism. Medicaid expansion, wise use of ARPA funds and other causes to uplift people are on your mind, but you will find — again — that most of your elected leaders care only about whitewashing history and filling jails. Better luck next year?
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Spring breakers will confuse you for some kind of transcendent figure when you walk along the beach this week. Your skin is so pale and untanned that it will strike many young people blind and cause an outburst of spiritual fervor. Take the tithes and run.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
After the latest drama at the Prichard Water Board meeting, you see an opportunity to make some extra cash for the summer. Before the next meeting, you’ll sell tickets to those seeking a show. VIP tickets actually let you become a board member for the day, which is somehow less exciting than watching the actual board members run the show.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Hearing of Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon’s foul language with a Lagniappe reporter, you decide to follow suit and answer any questions you don’t like by cursing. The plan goes awry, however, after your spouse asks you if you care to pick up your mother-in-law from the airport. You’re sleeping on the couch for the next week. Thanks, Tony.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
A weekend trip up north for hiking will prove a mistake when you wander off trail and wind up in the middle of a Civil War reenactment. As you and a reenactor look down the barrel of a prop rifle at each other, you will both rethink your life choices up to this point. Learn what you need to learn.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You will move out of your neighborhood because your azaleas did not bloom on time and the HOA fined you for it. Settled in another region of Midtown, you will encounter the same hostility when your trees have “insufficient quantities” of Spanish moss. This is your villain origin story.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Family from out of town will schedule an unannounced visit to the Azalea City. Rather than call you for hotel directions or use modern GPS technology, they will instead drive around the Beltline for 45 minutes asking people on the street for help.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Regardless of how late you keep your children up, they consistently wake up at the buttcrack of dawn. You will soon resolve camping out in the living room to prevent unsupervised disasters. The disasters won’t stop, but at least you’ll be there to witness them.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Buckle up. With your son kicking off his first-ever T-ball season, prepare thyself to witness more grass-eating, dirt-squatting, same-team brawls and cloud-gazing than you ever have before. No, registration is not refundable.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
While on vacation in Gulf Shores, you decide to take a stand on the beach alcohol ban by opening up a pop-up shop serving Bushwhackers for $5 apiece. You eventually get shut down and served with a warning, but not before you turn a nice profit, which will be used at the Pink Pony Pub later.
