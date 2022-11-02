Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
A house on your street installed a ghoul in their front yard to celebrate the spooky season, and it has stood in the same spot for the entire month. But while heading to work on Nov. 1, you see the homeowner standing outside in a scary position, and the ghoul standing in the window with a cup of coffee. Either someone had one too many Nerds ropes, or there’s a new homeowner on the block.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Giving away a brand new iPhone to every trick-or-treater who appeared on your stoop made you a hero in the eyes of young people. The only problem is you set their expectations way too high for next Halloween. If the neighborhood HOA would have left your House of Usher alone, you would not be bound to the whims of your eccentric, spendthrift mind.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
The sight of Christmas decorations and Christmas sales and Christmas music bursting onto the scene immediately after the last piece of candy landed in a child’s hand incenses you. You won’t go as far as some did and set fires in stores, but you will make Marx your bedtime reading until Black Friday. The choice of Karl or Groucho is up to you.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Everybody loves to dance, you will tell yourself, as you decide to blare Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine through your windows to celebrate the Thanksgiving season. It’s not a Thanksgiving song on the first, sober reading of the lyrics, but you have to do something to get people as excited for turkey as they are for Santa.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Sleuthing will be your latest perennial passion after binge-watching a Hulu series about a trio solving murders in an apartment building. The people around you will hate this, but your parents told you others’ attempts to stifle your passions are signs of mass conspiracy, and you will only let your neighbors’ animosity motivate you to find out why socks keep going missing in the building laundry room.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Congrats! You’ve finally convinced your significant other to watch your favorite movie franchise they had labeled as “boring” and “weird.” Initially ecstatic to show them the films that have brought you so much joy over the years, your enthusiasm will soon turn to annoyance as they continually poke holes in the plot and ask questions every five minutes about something that just happened, totally ruining the experience. You decide afterward to keep your favorite musicians to yourself.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
You’ll find your moment to strike when your loud, hippie-looking neighbor is in the pits after no trick-or-treaters come by their house, despite them decorating their entire lawn and waiting on the steps all night. You’ll swoop in with your ulterior motives and offer him tips for the future. Mainly, they really need to consider moving completely away from your street (and you). You recommend they consider relocating to Monterey or South Georgia where you’re sure they’ll thrive.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Kids these days are so ungrateful. Every haint and hobgoblin and Avenger who had the nerve to knock on your door in the middle of the night turned their noses up when you offered them what little food you had in your pantry. Not remembering to buy Halloween candy is apparently not a good enough excuse to give each wave of trick-or-treaters who show up at your door expecting candy and getting a turkey sandwich or scoop of leftover hummus instead.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
With Halloween in the rearview mirror, you decide to spend an ungodly amount of money buying up all the half-priced candy from Mobile to Pascagoula. From Kit-Kats to Reese’s Cups to Jolly Ranchers, you’ll be well-stocked for the moment your sweet tooth arrives. But you’ll want to make sure you save some of that money since you’ll probably need to keep your dentist on retainer for the foreseeable future.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Needing something else to do on the weekend other than lounge around and watch football or go shopping, you decide to attempt to pick up playing pickleball as a hobby. Seeming like a laid-back, inexpensive way to have fun, you think you have found what you’ve been looking for. However, after seeing the costs of equipment and the amount of energy it takes to play, you’ll decide waking up at 9 a.m. for “College GameDay” is as active as you’d like to get.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
You’ll be forced to feel festive this week. One day after work, you’ll arrive home to the faint sounds of Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé singing Christmas songs. When you go inside, you’ll find that your significant other has already put the Christmas tree up, adorned the fireplace with numerous holiday trinkets and sprawled Christmas-themed blankets across the couch. While you still have your sights set on the Thanksgiving feast, your significant other seems to have skipped that holiday entirely.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
While teaching your child the ancient glories of Saturday morning cartoons, you will stumble upon a golden oldie about a tap-dancing, top hat-wearing amphibian and his hapless, harried impresario. Now you cannot cross Michigan Avenue without belting out “that loved rag” on your way to and from work.
