Scopes Horoscopes
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

A house on your street installed a ghoul in their front yard to celebrate the spooky season, and it has stood in the same spot for the entire month. But while heading to work on Nov. 1, you see the homeowner standing outside in a scary position, and the ghoul standing in the window with a cup of coffee. Either someone had one too many Nerds ropes, or there’s a new homeowner on the block.

