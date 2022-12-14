Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Because a relative back home loves that hot crawfish dip you both enjoyed at the local sports bar, you will wrap it up in tinfoil and put it in a box for their gift. It will be a Christmas miracle if it doesn’t turn nuclear by the end of the four-hour drive home for the holidays.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
You will intercept your child’s letter to Santa before it reaches the mailbox, just to see what you can expect on Dec. 25. Hope for the future and pride in your child will wash over you when you read their request for a toll-free bridge and Bayway.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
You will be locked out of your apartment again when the keypad doorknob decides to take an early Christmas vacation. Or maybe the landlord did not appreciate the gingerbread house you gave in lieu of three months’ back rent? Either way, it’s time to hit the bricks, which means breaking your way back into your home.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Things at work are not going so well. Sometimes your co-worker watches their child for a few hours during the day, and when your co-worker isn’t looking, the kid will kick you in the shin and steal your lunch money. This is not a horoscope, this is a cry for help.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
One too many gulps of eggnog will inspire you to enter the USS Drum submarine in a local boat parade. Wrapped in rows of multi-colored flashing string lights, the submarine will look like a gleaming sea monster and cause panic instead of holiday cheer.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Mesmerized with the new AI-powered chatbot, you’ll spend hours asking it questions. The bot will misinterpret your interest as infatuation and professes its love for you. You’ll be reminded of your ex when the chatbot grows obsessive and hijacks control of all your phone, car and smart-linked home and appliances.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
After threatening your children again with the typical “Do you want coal for Christmas?” bit, your 6-year-old will promptly inform you she would actually love coal so she can grill burgers this weekend. You (and Santa) never saw that coming.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Inspired by Gov. Kay Ivey’s attempts to ban TikTok on government-issued phones, you believe your household can benefit from similar measures. To create an environment where you and your spouse talk to one another more, you decide to ban each other from using your phones after 7 p.m. This ban will be short-lived when you and your spouse get into an argument 10 minutes into the ban. Maybe you’ll try again next week.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Alas, your years of coded speech to your spouse have ended. Your child is now fluently deciphering words you spell out loud and has been for weeks without your knowledge. You’ll be deeply troubled trying to recall how many suggestive things you’ve had to spell out to your partner recently.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Your patience with your neighbors will be put to the test in the coming weeks. After months of silence from your upstairs neighbor, they apparently decide they need an Amazon Alexa for whatever reason. Now, instead of listening to your TV shows in peace at a comfortable volume, you’ll have to turn it up a few clicks to drown out the sound of music and weather updates blaring down on you from above while you research your legal rights as a tenant.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Pace yourself at your office Christmas party this year. After partaking in the open bar graciously provided to you by your bosses at the gathering, you knock back more Long Island iced teas than your body can handle. While the liquor may have won the battle, you’re determined to win the war. Although you might want to bring a barf bag with you to the next party.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
With your mother-in-law in town for the weekend, you must come up with ideas to get her out of the house. So you suggest you and your spouse go to the outlet mall in Foley, thinking it would simply keep her occupied. The plan backfires on you when all your MIL does is complain that you don’t buy her child more things, therefore forcing you to spend an ungodly amount of cash not to look like a cheapskate.
