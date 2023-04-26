Taurus (4/20-5/20)
With the beauty of summer on the bay back again, you decide to “take the scenic route” to work on the Dauphin Island Ferry, even though your commute is only 10 minutes. Your employment may be short-lived and your monthly mileage through the roof, but that didn’t stop Magellan!
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Brace yourself as you reenter the dating game. Not everyone studied Roman poetry at a liberal arts college, so your references to Ovid may not land as well as they once did. Instead, brush up on your Kama Sutra before the next outing.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Traveling just got a whole lot easier. A friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend is training to be a pilot, and needs practice hours to get their license. Hey, hurtling through the air thousands of feet above land and water is better than giving up your arm for a tank of gas, you figure. And, every trip ends in a skydive!
Leo (7/23-8/22)
After watching Elon Musk’s latest rocket explode in the air, you will now refer to mental breakdowns, collapsed souffles, fender-benders and failed relationships not as what they are, but as “rapid unscheduled disassemblies.” Let’s see your ex get around that at the hearing next month!
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
With CNN and Fox News now minus heavy-hitting show hosts, you will pitch a new evening diversion for the mainstream media to broadcast. You will sit next to a wood chipper, and toss icons from across the political spectrum into it. The goal is to enrage everyone equally. Now all you have to do is expand your bow tie collection.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
That was the last time you’ll ever go night-fishing around Mobile Bay. All you and your drink– I mean – fishing buddy caught was a bunch of, shall we say, “Lincoln logs” from Lord knows where. A word of advice: the catchings in Rabby Creek aren’t much better.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Every now and then, the universe sends us a sign. Your sign this week was a bolt shooting out from your office chair and sending your feet heavenward. Either you need to quit buying French toast sticks, or your boss owes you a new chair for your desk. Dr. Z errs on the side of the proletariat.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You’re dreaming of a skating rink birthday, just like the ones you used to know. Where the rink’s all slicked up, and the pizza’s greased up and the music’s just KC and the Sunshine Band. If this scene means anything to you, it may be time to schedule a colonoscopy.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
“This card is for Library use only” on the back of your new, shiny Mobile Public Library card leaves you wondering. Need to pop a lock? Think twice. Line up some coke? Not with this bad boy. Scrape sticker residue off your window? Don’t.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
A night on the town for your spouse and friends devolves into a drunken romp down Dauphin Street. You’ll have to call an Uber to pick them up and will tip the driver generously upon learning they refused to get into the car and had to be bribed into the backseat with his personal stash of Twizzlers.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
All of your efforts to keep the inside of your car clean are vain. It continues to fill to the brim with random articles of clothing, shoes, cups, and toys regardless of how many times you clean it. You will take a vow never to drive again after coming across an unfinished and spoiled tub of spicy tuna dip under the passenger seat.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Better find a new act, fast. You will be permanently banned from all rooftop bars in Mobile and Baldwin counties after sparking a viral trend of hanging upside down from the railings while taking shots of Patron.
