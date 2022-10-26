Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Tired of taking the gauntlet known as Airport Boulevard to work every day and dealing with the insane amount of traffic, you decide to take the more scenic Old Shell Road route. Expecting a more peaceful drive, you’ll be greeted with cars adorned with fraternity and sorority stickers late to their 8 a.m. attempting to unintentionally run you off the road. Reluctantly, you’ll accept defeat and revert to your old route the next day.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Turns out, the neighborhood HOA’s case against you turning your Midtown manse into Poe’s House of Usher and staging raucous, elaborate “falls” every night does hold water, your attorney friend told you. Despite your grand vision, you will take your display down. But you will win Halloween nonetheless when you divert your House of Usher money into a new iPhone for every trick-or-treater who knocks on your door. Isn’t disposable money great?
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Feeling reminiscent of your high school days lately, you’ll feel delighted when a group at your apartment complex asks you to lace up the high tops and take part in a pickup game of basketball. However, your revived athletic career will be short-lived as you’ll blow out your hamstring attempting to grab a rebound off the first shot taken. You’ll be listed as day-to-day for the foreseeable future.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Inspired by Florence Maybrick’s husband, you decide to try a few snorts of arsenic powder before your next romantic evening with your significant other. The guy who sold you the goods looked like Sherlock Holmes, so he should be easy to find when the evening does not go as planned and the only thing “doing its job” is the burning ulcer in your stomach.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
It’s your lucky day. Your dream of owning a crawdad costume, inflatable ninjas and a ping pong table is one step closer to reality after you see the city of Gulf Shores auctioning off the items as part of their surplus sale. The only question left is how high are you willing to bid for the items? You’ll decide you can skip out on a meal or two this week just so you can afford that hand-me-down crustacean outfit you’ve been looking for.
Aries (3/21-4/19) — You will recoil in fear at the balance of your bank account. With Halloween only days away and your bachelor pad placed in a neighborhood teeming with small children, your only option is to have them fight to the death in a round-robin tournament for a pair of those cool rattlesnake egg magnets you found at the bottom of your drawer. You might want to move before the end of the year.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Tread lightly with your spouse this week. Recently married, things appear to be going well. You both split the household chores down the middle and you both alternate cooking dinner. But you sense things might be getting testy when your spouse comes into the living room holding an empty toilet paper tube. Saying, “It was like that this morning!” will only make things worse.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Inspired by James Maybrick’s wife, you will write a book and launch a speaking tour to discuss your experience fighting for your life and reputation … in the Dillard’s customer service line. Those clothes were worn out and stained when you bought them, and totally not from the bottom of your closet like the store manager claimed.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Few people know this, but you are the reason the stoplights on Airport Boulevard never flash the same signal at once. The pay pales in comparison to the rich, delicious feeling you get all over when you watch traffic from all directions inch wearily and with tangible exasperation toward their homes and workplaces on this crucial Mobile artery.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Your life is about to get much more colorful. A red crayon will find its way into your dryer with all of your clothes, giving your business-casual attire a fashionable tie-dye flare. Your co-workers will mistake the waxy stains for blood, call 911 and will be halfway through tourniquet-ing your right arm before you’re able to explain the mishap. Your boss will appear slightly disappointed by the news.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Concerned about your stake in steamboat stock, you’ll travel back in time to kill the Wright brothers and prevent the invention of the airplane, thus keeping steamboats, paddle wheelers and other, now almost obsolete modes of transatlantic transportation afloat a bit longer. You’ll forget however to send Henry Ford to a premature grave and will be duped by the automobile.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Aspiration for wealth will be your undoing. As the driven, business-minded (and slightly sociopathic) individual you are, you’ll launch an entrepreneurial endeavor to bring yet another kind of traveling wheels to Mobile’s downtown district. You know, because it’s worked out so well in the past. This time, it’s unicycles. However, not only did you forget to get a permit to operate, you forgot to get business insurance. You’ll be bankrupted by injury claims by the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.