Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

Tired of taking the gauntlet known as Airport Boulevard to work every day and dealing with the insane amount of traffic, you decide to take the more scenic Old Shell Road route. Expecting a more peaceful drive, you’ll be greeted with cars adorned with fraternity and sorority stickers late to their 8 a.m. attempting to unintentionally run you off the road. Reluctantly, you’ll accept defeat and revert to your old route the next day.

