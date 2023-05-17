Taurus (4/20-5/20)
A trip to the beach will result in the need for new swimwear afterward. While perusing the white, sandy beaches of Dauphin Island, your relaxation is brought to a screeching halt when an alligator rears its head from the water as you walk by. You manage to get away without a scratch, but the bottom of your swimsuit says you paid a pretty hefty price.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
You disagree that the NBA produces the best overall athletes and argue instead both the MMA and hockey do. You’ll find it increasingly difficult to convince people missing teeth, shattered bones and bloodied faces make the ideal human specimen.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Your home must be the Golden Corral of the termites, you realize after nightly blitzkriegs from the horrid, winged pests. When they eat your house down by the mandibles on their chinny-chin-chin, rebuild it from bricks or straw. Dealer’s choice.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
A friend from out West will visit you soon and be amazed by the threats of high water and oppressive humidity. You’re amazed too, you tell them, but wait till they get caught behind an RV in the Bankhead.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
A visit to the doctor takes a very strange turn when he tells you to take your pants off and “put them over there next to mine.” For a moment you feel like you’re in a really lewd doctor joke, but then realize your physician apparently keeps a rack of spare clothing in the examining room. While you’re relieved he’s wearing pants, you’re troubled by the oddness of it all. Then he tells you to take your shirt off ….
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Prepare to discover new things at the worst times. Like finding out you have claustrophobia halfway through a tour of the U.S.S. Alabama on your child’s field trip. Don’t worry, before it’s over you’ll get to experience the submarine tour, too.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You’re excited to find out your “country club” pool will be open again this summer despite rumors it was going to be turned into a huge skateboard park. To prepare, you’ll religiously do chair yoga each night to get those ripped abs you’ve wanted. Unfortunately, you’ll also walk to the fridge for ice cream after each yoga session. Just draw on the abs and roll with it. People will be too drunk to notice.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
A rabbi, a priest and a Buddhist monk walk into a bar where you’re sitting and you immediately feel like you’re in a religiously insensitive joke. Fortunately, that feeling goes away once you see them pounding beers and arguing theology. A Baptist preacher walks in with a Bible under his arm and you leave before the trouble starts.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
The fight against tyranny is on. Rights are being trampled and the future of the free world is at stake. That’s right, you have asked to speak to the Chuck E. Cheese manager. About what, you do not know and do not care, but you cannot fool the children of the revolution.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Putting off car repairs will be your downfall this week. With your brakes going out, you pledge to fix them “eventually,” but you’ll realize you’ve made a terrible mistake in waiting. Sitting at your apartment complex gate waiting for it to open, the brakes go caput, sending you lunging forward into the gate, totaling it and your car. Once a simple $200 repair has turned into a lease violation and a conglomerate of pissed-off neighbors.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
With your spouse out of town, you’ll hope to spend the weekend alone doing whatever you please. However, your nosey neighbor catches wind of this and invites themself over. They finally leave, but not before they pillage your fridge and decimate your liquor cabinet over a two-day span. The weekend comes to a close and all you’ll be left with is a migraine and an astronomical grocery bill to show for it.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
You finally give in and agree to play golf with your co-workers this weekend. You haven’t touched a club in nearly five years, but you surprisingly shoot a 65 on the day. A key detail you leave out to those who ask is that you had one too many beers and stopped playing after the 11th hole. But hey, it’s a 65 in your book and that’s all that matters.
