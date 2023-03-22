“Dear Denise: Letters to the Sister I Never Knew” is a very personal account of the bombing murder of four young girls in Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church on Sept. 15, 1963, and its legacy for the McNair family.
Denise was just 11 years old when her life was taken from her and her three companions by members of the KKK. While parts of this story are well known, the impact of that horrific blast on the McNair family is not.
This book describes the next half-century for that family in a series of 40 letters Lisa McNair wrote to her murdered sister. The author was born almost exactly a year after the blast that killed the four young girls, including her sister, Denise. Her 40 letters are actually essays written to describe the changes in society that flowed from the bombing. Lisa received a very good education and her writing skill reflects that. Taken together they are a meditation on the changes Lisa saw that her murdered sister could not.
The primacy of church and Christian faith endured in Lisa’s world, but society opened up and largely rejected the segregation that had been its dominant characteristic. Her father, Chris McNair, got into politics and was elected to the State Legislature. He opened a photography studio while her mother taught school and helped keep the books in the photography business. Lisa had a checkered college career and endured romantic disappointments. Her younger sister did find a husband and a family, but not Lisa. Perhaps she was too bright for the men she knew but she struggled with being single when she had hoped to marry and start her own family.
As time went on older family passed away. Each one was a loss she explained to Denise . These explanations help flesh out the letters. Lisa earned her living lecturing on social changes that occurred as a result of the civil rights movement. She encouraged her audiences to follow Dr. King’s advice not to just tolerate the existence of other races, but to love the diversity they provided society. All of these things she described in her letters to “the sister I never knew.”
After nearly eight years in the State Legislature, her father got involved in receiving money from citizens with whom he had worked. This was portrayed as accepting bribes, and he was hauled into court and eventually sentenced to eight years in prison. In his 80s and in failing health, he served a year and a half. He was released on the 50th anniversary of Denise’s murder.
This portion of the book is brief but hard to follow. His wife was not well enough to keep up the books. Had she been doing the accounting for the photo shop, she would have probably prevented his accepting the cash from supporters to build a photo gallery as part of that business. Soon his wife fell victim to Alzheimer’s. As Chris was suffering from dementia already, the business began to fail. Lisa tried to help, but someone needed to earn some money and she did her best to keep the family solvent.
At this point, Lisa’s Christian faith stood the test. Her father died first and her mother followed this past summer, so she had to look out for herself alone. Her lectures on the significance of the civil rights struggle saw her speaking to audiences in Birmingham and across America. She praised nonviolence and Dr. King’s message of love for everyone as our route to achieving social justice for all.
Lisa attended the trials of the men who murdered the four girls on Sept. 15, 1963. Bill Baxley as Alabama attorney general was the first to get a conviction on the men, followed by Doug Jones, who later became an Alabama senator. Then all were invited to the White House where President Barack Obama awarded the four murdered girls the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously. It was a moving moment for the families and others gathered in the White House. It was a celebration of all they had been through and all they and others had accomplished since September 1963.
“Dear Denise” is a moving tribute to people of courage and love for their fellow human beings, and an excellent book for the rest of us to remind us of their gift to this and future generations.
