Almost finished shopping but still have a few dear ones you would like to please? If they garden outdoors or care for plants inside, gardening or plant gifts can be a quick and simple means to finish out this year’s list. Don’t limit your shopping to the internet or big-box stores; check into our local hardware stores, nursery centers, landscaping suppliers and feed stores for unique choices. Mobile County Master Gardeners have some suggestions.

Gardening wears out gloves quickly, so a good pair of leather gloves or nitrile grip-coated gloves that breathe are good choices for stocking stuffers. Your rose gardener may enjoy a pair of gauntlet gloves for the extra protection they offer the arms. Another necessity is a visor or a large gardening hat, perhaps designed to cover the neck, too. A clear “window” along the front edge of a wide brim enables seeing down the garden row.

Bypass Clippers.jpg

Bypass Clippers
Japanese hand-held weeding sickle.jpg

Japanese hand-held weeding sickle
Hori-Hori planting knife.jpg

Hori-Hori planting knife
Tractor-seated garden scooter.jpg

Tractor-seated garden scooter
Stromanthe sanguinea ‘Triostar’.jpg

Stromanthe sanguinea ‘Triostar’

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.