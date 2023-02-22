Q: We have recently moved to a small, two-story garden home with limited yard space and an overlooking balcony. How can we continue our interests in gardening though constrained by space?
A: There are a number of options that can provide the pleasure of gardening and yield attractive outdoor décor. You can grow edibles, vines, foliage and floral displays or combine some of each. However, attention must be paid to details and you have to stay on top of maintenance for best appearance. You will have to make choices to fit each space and planting approach. Plan each arrangement as a whole composition.
In your yard and on your balcony, porch and walks, consider a variety of containers of assorted designs and sizes. Containers allow for relocating as needed and, in clusters, are easier to cover and protect from cold weather. Consider unique containers such as urns, old wheelbarrows, pitchers, wine barrels and wooden boxes. Window boxes, hanging baskets and rail-mounted containers allow for more creative space utilization. Each should have good drainage. Porous terracotta pots and baskets evaporate quicker and need more frequent watering. If containers are on pavement or wood, elevate about one inch to allow water to dry instead of staining the surface. Full sun is best. Be sure to monitor moisture levels and water frequently, especially in smaller and porous containers.
To reduce the weight of large containers, place a layer of lightweight filler like Styrofoam peanuts or small pine cones in the bottom before adding planting medium. Fiberglass and Styrofoam containers make larger plantings easier to rearrange or move seasonally. However, make sure containers are heavy enough so that they cannot be easily overturned.
Go up! Consider vertical gardens, which add more space and increase airflow. Mount plants on walls, trees, old hollow stumps or fences. Add vertical structures, trellises, stakes, cages or arbors. A variety of attractive trellises of varied materials can be purchased. They can also be homemade from bamboo, wooden lattice, cattle fence panels, wood and cord, and other creative designs. Garden centers and catalogs offer upright arrangements of containers already mounted on poles.
Install structures before planting. Structures are best placed on the north side of plants to avoid shading. Of course, you may also add a small bed of shade-loving plants on the shaded side to economize on space. For dense, heavy climbers install structures on the downwind side to provide additional support.
Vertical gardening can be included in containers, raised beds and mixed designs. This requires little surface area but can double growing space and productivity. Select climbing, vining varieties of vegetables including pole beans, peas, cucumbers and some squashes.
All kinds of raised beds have been popular for years. These gardens assist with plant control, minimize maintenance, concentrate plants for watering and fertilization, provide easier access, and lend themselves to creative plant combinations and schedules of seasonal partial replanting. Bed edges can be constructed of many materials consistent with budget and the nature of your overall garden design.
Consider concrete blocks, landscape timbers, upright bricks, driftwood, two-inch lumber and recycled “lumber,” etc. Readymade frames may be firepits, watering troughs with bottom holes added for drainage and commercially available kits. Different shapes and box arrangements add interest and may reduce space demands. Look for tiered boxes and pyramids. Depth will depend on the plants you intend to include. For vegetables, allow for at least 10 to 12 inches of good potting soil. An underlayer of landscape cloth or flattened cardboard will deter weeds.
Large quantities of soil, often with fertilizer included, can be acquired from horticulture supply companies or building materials suppliers. Do not use material advertised as “topsoil” or yard soils. Make sure there is good drainage. Fertilize regularly with a balanced, complete fertilizer (containing trace elements) such as 8-8-8 or 10-10-10. For vegetables, research the best rates and frequency for each variety. Water regularly to maintain moisture throughout the depth of the bed.
Other space-saving suggestions include mixing dwarf and miniature plant varieties with taller plants in the rear or center of plantings. Plant as densely as recommended spacing allows. Mix annuals and perennials following recommendations from a seasonal replacement calendar. Plant flowering plants, herbs and edibles together to attract pollinators, deter insects and create diversity in color and texture. For edibles include small plants like lettuce and carrots below taller maturing plants such as broccoli and tomatoes. Plant successions of quick maturing crops to get a continuous supply in a small space. Remove spent plants and replace them promptly.
Check out the Saturday, April 1, Master Gardener Urban Nano Farming event below. This is a great opportunity to shop for dwarf plants for small spaces and see demonstrations.
Spring Gardening Events for Your Calendar
Mobile Botanical Gardens Plantasia Plant Sale
When: Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Online sales open Feb. 24 with scheduled pickups in early March
Where: MBG, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile
More info:mbgrebloomshop.com
2023 Festival of Flowers
Theme: Zen Gardens
When: March 23-26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Ascension Providence Hospital Campus, 6801 Airport Blvd., Mobile
More info:festivalofflowers.com
Mobile County Master Gardeners Spring Festival
Theme: Urban Nano Farming
When: Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Thousands of dwarf variety vegetable plants for sale, demonstrations, food trucks, vendors
Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road North, Mobile
Free: Public is invited
More information:mobilecountymastergardeners.org/events
