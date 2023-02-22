Raised bed with trellis, hanging baskets, vines by Judy Stout.jpg

Raised bed with trellis, hanging baskets, vines

 By Judy Stout

Q: We have recently moved to a small, two-story garden home with limited yard space and an overlooking balcony. How can we continue our interests in gardening though constrained by space?

A: There are a number of options that can provide the pleasure of gardening and yield attractive outdoor décor. You can grow edibles, vines, foliage and floral displays or combine some of each. However, attention must be paid to details and you have to stay on top of maintenance for best appearance. You will have to make choices to fit each space and planting approach. Plan each arrangement as a whole composition.

New Orleans Balcony by Judy Stout.jpg

New Orleans Balcony

