Taurus (4/20-5/20)
You missed the memo Saturday and ran the Dauphin Island Race a day before everyone else. Fog thick as etouffee and threats of storms be damned, you thought, as you sailed headlong into the fray and back. The trophy could be yours on a well-phrased, if insane, technicality.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
While hangin’ the week’s warshin’ out to dry early one morning, you will forget your house key and lock yourself outside in the yard, wearing nothing but your Scrooge-style nightshirt. A co-worker will turn down your street by accident and take you to the office to pick up your spare key. The simple life you want may not be what you need.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
You’re looking for an exciting new career, so you decide to set yourself up as a Nappie lobbyist. Your job is mainly to loudly talk about your clients in random places where people are to drum up name recognition. Stay on good terms with your last boss, OK?
Leo (7/23-8/22)
You are fed up with your tenant’s screwball attempts to satisfy their monthly rent. The tenement museums and global warming demonstrations they hold in their apartment have turned your building into a madhouse. How can they afford these Looney Toons antics, but not the cost of living in your building? Is it too much to ask? This may be why you aren’t invited to as many parties as you used to be.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Your new aspiration in life is to become a part of the Mobile County Health Department’s cannon brigade. You’ll be sorely disappointed when the cannon in question turns out to be smaller than your dog and is purely ceremonial. You had envisioned dropping bombs on monarchs and fascists from the bore of a Pride-colored Midtown cannon. You know — for health.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You’ll be accused of stolen valor after your co-worker gifts you some pretty nice athletic wear. The shirt was a spare leftover from the recent Mobile Marathon and people frequently ask, “What was your time?” when you have it on. You’ve never understood why.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
After getting back in good graces with your bookie last month thanks to Bryce Young going first in the NFL draft, this month is off to a rough start. Deciding to try your hand at Saudi Arabian horse racing, you wager a hefty amount, which backfires as your steed finishes dead last. It’s early, but you might want to start looking at international flights for the sake of your kneecaps.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Things escalate quickly at your house. Each time you work up the motivation to tackle a small home project, you inadvertently cause or discover three other problems. You began Saturday tightening faucets and by Sunday the entire lawn is an archaeologist dig site.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Without fail, your grandmother constantly misuses social media sites. You’ve caught her selling clothes on Twitter, posting selfies on LinkedIn and dating on NextDoor. Incidentally, her rich neighbor with a boat will soon be your new grandfather. You won’t ever question her ways again.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Reconnecting with an old, online friend will lead to a wasted weekend. After fishing out an old gaming console Saturday morning, you boot it up to find your acquaintance gearing up to play your favorite game. One match leads to another and before you know it, it’s Sunday night and the only thing you have to show for it is your indention into the same couch cushion you’ve been sitting on for 48 hours.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Hearing about MCPSS’s reacquisition of the Central High School property, you have a brilliant idea about what it should be used for. Instead of using it for educational purposes, what you believe Mobile really needs is a Dave & Buster’s. Sure, the location isn’t ideal and traffic will be a nightmare, but who cares when you’re neck-deep in tickets for cheap prizes and stuffed with overpriced food?
Aries (3/21-4/19)
In the latest installment of the saga between you and your upstairs neighbor, they have elected to adopt a puppy. Cute as it may be, you draw the line when you walk out the front door and notice droppings and a puppy pad swept away from the balcony above by the wind. You avoid ruining your shoes this time, but the seeds are planted for a confrontation in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.