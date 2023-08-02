Scopes Horoscopes
Leo (7/23-8/22)

Drama unfolds as your 20-year-old clunker gets rear-ended by a distracted physical therapist in a shiny new Ford F-150. The country-club yuppie is careless and phone-bound while driving, yet oddly meticulous in assessing the crash scene. The plot thickens when you suggest a small cash settlement to call it even. He clutches his pearls and makes shady insults about your car’s age. “You can’t even afford to fix this, can you?” he smirks. Stay calm, Ol’ Faithful may have a few dents, but you’re unbreakable!

