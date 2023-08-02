Drama unfolds as your 20-year-old clunker gets rear-ended by a distracted physical therapist in a shiny new Ford F-150. The country-club yuppie is careless and phone-bound while driving, yet oddly meticulous in assessing the crash scene. The plot thickens when you suggest a small cash settlement to call it even. He clutches his pearls and makes shady insults about your car’s age. “You can’t even afford to fix this, can you?” he smirks. Stay calm, Ol’ Faithful may have a few dents, but you’re unbreakable!
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Mobile’s live oaks have waged a brutal war on the city sidewalks, with their crawling roots rendering them a roller-coaster ride for people with disabilities. The issue of tree lives vs. civil rights creates a strange rift between typical political allies. Negotiations come to a hard standstill when the tree huggers pitch a bizarre solution involving a mixture of zip lines, squirrels and pulleys.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
The local Catholic high school is causing a stir after introducing a new series of electives: Defense Against the Dark Arts. Students will get to dive right into the occult with hands-on lessons on exorcisms, demonic spirits, ghostbusting and Satan’s tools of choice — pop music, dancing, shorts, holding leaders accountable and, of course, Harry Potter.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You’ll take a new approach to back-to-school shopping this year. You’ll forego typical snazzy graphic backpacks, protractors, pencil cases and lunch boxes, and instead gift your returning students brand-new AI chatbot subscriptions. You’ll quickly regret the decision after your child immediately convinces the AI to take over the school’s computer network, earning them a brand-new suspension.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
It comes to your attention a local memorial for “Home of the Largest Bowl of Gumbo Ever Eaten” omits mention of your name entirely (despite you being the eater). Sparked by a quest for recognition, you will execute a publicity stunt, where a flash mob chants your name and inaugurates you as cuisine royalty in the middle of downtown, distracting on-lookers as your nephew attempts to carve your name into every display at the site.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
A trial night out with colleagues to experience line-dancing at a bar ends with you all being shunned from the dance floor. Despite your crew all arriving in your boots and cowboy hats, you can’t seem to get the country in your veins. All of you cross-step left when you’re supposed to kickball change and sweep when you’re supposed to swivel. Better luck next time, partner.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
The heat has escalated to blistering levels and has you sizzling like a Conecuh Sausage on cast iron. Not even a plunge into the Gulf waters can take the edge off (those temps are high, too!). You’ll curse global warming, God and capitalism — or something like that — while simultaneously reaching over to crank up your A/C to max and book a jet to Greenland.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Your birthday dinner will transform into a full-blown roast session. What began as light-hearted jabs turns into heavy-handed haymakers. “Your personality is CrossFit.” “That haircut looks like you stormed the capital on J6.” “You probably wear socks on the beach.” Remember, they’re laughing with you! (Hopefully.)
Aries (3/21-4/19)
After a local man is accused of stealing donated hotdogs, a local nonprofit will roll out a campaign of semantic Olympics in an attempt to quell the PR nightmare. Despite the man volunteering weekly, being listed on their website and being seen in numerous photos on social media wearing their T-shirt, the nonprofit decides to say he “worked” for them is a bridge too far. Unfortunately, not even the best word gymnastics can overcome a good screenshot.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Your loyalty to your employer will get you featured in the next news cycle. When a keyboard warrior complains about the company you work for on social media, you will hunt them down and take them to task over their writings. Fortunately, the money you’ll get in your next raise will be more than enough to cover your legal representation.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Reports of alien corpses held in government storage will open your eyes to the massive conspiracies enveloping the world in which you live. How many “little green men” are in the bowels of Government Plaza? Is the Bankhead Tunnel really there? How do we know the New Year’s Eve MoonPie Drop is not just another UFO unloading “new residents” into our city? The answers are out there!
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Brace yourself for life-changing news. Your Midtown apartment has been bought out by a California guru looking to evangelize the Azalea City with a new campus. To stay and have your rent stabilized forever, you have to join the “organization” and spread “the good news,” or else be thrown “into the wilderness” and an expensive housing market. Rent is rent, Reader. Choose wisely.
