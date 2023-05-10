Taurus (4/20-5/20)
The rediscovery of an old favorite TV show will lead to rifts in your marriage. After learning Peacock has added the original “Walker, Texas Ranger” to its library, you force your spouse to sit and binge all 203 episodes in the coming week. Divorce will be so strongly considered, not even a Chuck Norris roundhouse kick can save you now.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Your antics at the coronation of King Charles III may cause an international incident. Shouting “Throw me something, mister!” at a monarch dressed in gold and purple does not end with a fistful of MoonPies in England like it does in Mobile. Just be glad you didn’t ask, “Where da gold at?”
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Eagle trouble is in the cards for you. The birds of prey you captured to manage the rabid seagull population outside your window are now as raucous as the birds they ate. Without seagulls, the eagles moved on to neighborhood pets and have even been seen sizing up the toddlers on your street. What would Don Henley do?
Leo (7/23-8/22)
The closure of another Fairhope street for Artwalk thrills you. You couldn’t care less about bringing in more businesses and restaurants for people to enjoy, you’re just happy to have another street to drunkenly stumble down after too much free wine and charcuterie from the galleries. This is the life Henry George pictured.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
You find yourself in dire financial straits after betting this month’s rent money on a plow horse in the Kentucky Derby. Eager to win it back and keep your fabulous Midtown apartment, you will reconnect with your old gang for One Last Score: cracking parking meters open downtown.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Making relationships with people is important, you will think, as you walk into an amateur taxidermy class one weekend. The right kind of people spend their time sticking googly eyes on fresh roadkill, you convince yourself, before attending a seminar on legal loopholes to international fishing laws.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
When life gives you lemons, chuck them back into your neighbor’s yard. You specifically told them to prune the blasted tree back to behind the fence because your dog can’t tell the yellow fruits apart from the tennis balls you throw and he’s developed a complex.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
The decision to get a cat finally backfires. What was once a cuddly ball of fur has turned into a menace that causes nothing but grief. The final straw is when it knocks your jar of moonshine onto the floor, spilling every last drop. You’ll drop it off at your neighbor’s house, only to return home from work the following day to see it sitting at your door. Good luck, you’re stuck with kitty for life.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Hearing of the city of Mobile’s plans to hold a vote to annex certain parts of West Mobile, you see a golden opportunity for yourself as a resident WeMoer. In exchange for your support of annexation, all you ask for in return is a private lane on Airport Boulevard to help you seamlessly navigate your daily commute. Your proposal gets out, leading others to ask for similar things and causing you to get rejected. You’ll end up settling for better garbage pickup instead.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Seeing all of your high school classmates having children and starting their own families has you wondering if you’re wasting time by not doing the same in your mid-20s. However, after seeing the news of Robert DeNiro having his seventh child at the age of 79, you realize there’s no rush after all and you can continue to spend your days doing whatever you please without worrying about any offspring for a little while longer.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
You decide you’re in dire need of some good karma for once. Seeing your neighbor struggle with their groceries, you offer to lend a helping hand. Still seething about you burning popcorn at 3 a.m., forcing the entire building to evacuate, your neighbor declines your offer. Oh well, it’s the thought that counts, right?
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Tired of watching TV all weekend, you’ll opt to try something different. Pulling out a 1,000-piece puzzle covered in dust, you sit down to begin constructing your masterpiece. Twenty minutes in, you become enraged when you can’t find an edge piece, which results in you flipping your coffee table in disgust. A trip to your local furniture store is in the cards for you.
