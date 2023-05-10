Scopes Horoscopes
depositphotos

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

The rediscovery of an old favorite TV show will lead to rifts in your marriage. After learning Peacock has added the original “Walker, Texas Ranger” to its library, you force your spouse to sit and binge all 203 episodes in the coming week. Divorce will be so strongly considered, not even a Chuck Norris roundhouse kick can save you now.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.