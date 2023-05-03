Jacob Kelley and his 2023 Tomatoes just after planting.jpg

Jacob Kelley and his 2023 tomatoes just after planting.

As a regional extension agent, I get calls about all kinds of farm-related questions. “How do I grow blueberries?” “My plants are dying!” “Why won’t my avocado produce fruit?” “Can I pee in my compost?” “What type of fertilizer is best?” One question that has been on the rise since 2020 has been, “How do I start a hobby farm?”

Hobby farming has been on the up and up across the country and Alabama is no exception. I don’t know why anyone would want to start a hobby farm. Sometimes, it baffles me. It is so hard to make a living on a farm these days and it is only getting harder. Prices for inputs have soared but consumers still want the lowest price for food. It’s a cyclical issue for growers across the country. The price of fertilizer goes up 100 percent but the price you get for your commodity only goes up 20 percent. Every year is a gamble with the market. 

Jacob Kelly about to catch a swarm of bees on a pecan tree.jpg

Jacob Kelly about to catch a swarm of bees on a pecan tree.

