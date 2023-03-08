I grow herbs. I grow them very well, I might add! That wasn’t always the case. Here is my story.
My early recollection of herbs is from growing up in my grandparents’ home. There was a large mint bed at the back of the house under a spigot. It was my job on Saturday to pick mint for tea on Sunday and to turn the spigot to drip when we were having a “dry spell.”
Fast-forward to midlife, I decided it was time to grow the herbs that I used in cooking rather than use the dried ones that I bought at grocery stores.
One Sunday afternoon I was browsing at a local bookstore and noticed a book about herbs. On the front cover was a beautiful overflowing herb garden. Inside were more pictures of gardens and various-sized containers bursting with herbs. I bought the book.
During the next several months I planted herbs in the ground and in containers, from seeds and 4-inch starter plants. Now is the time for full disclosure: My success rate was about 10 percent. What was I doing wrong?
Again, on another Sunday afternoon, I noticed a listing in the Mobile paper of the Gulf Coast Herb Society’s (GCHS) monthly meeting at the Mobile Botanical Gardens (MBG). I went to the next meeting and learned all about rosemary. I also learned that the beautiful book I had bought was written by a gardener living in Maine. This was not the book for a Gulf Coast-based wannabe gardener! I joined GCHS and have been a member for about 25 years!
I chose the title of this article, “It’s ‘thyme’ for herbs,” not to be trite, but because thyme is my favorite herb and so the thought is true. March is the time to begin planning, choosing and planting herbs for warmer months on our Gulf Coast.
You will have success with herbs if you know when to plant, where to plant and the moisture needs of the Gulf Coast area.
WHEN TO PLANT: These herbs thrive in the warmer months (April to September) and are best planted in the spring: basil, lemon balm, lemongrass, lemon verbena, mint, pineapple sage, scented geranium, stevia and Mexican mint marigold (a substitute for French tarragon that does not grow well here).
These plants/herbs will thrive year-round and can be planted in spring or fall: bay laurel, chives, some lavender (Goodwin Creek, Sweet), myrtle and rosemary.
These herbs prefer cooler months (October to March) and are best planted in the fall: chamomile (German), chervil, comfrey, coriander/cilantro, dill, fennel (Bronze and Florence), marjoram, oregano, parsley, salad burnet, sage (Berggarten), sorrel, thyme (English, lemon) and Georgia savory.
WHERE TO PLANT: It is important to know if the plant prefers full sun, shade, or partial shade.
These herbs need at least six hours of full sun: basil, dill, fennel, lavender, lemongrass, oregano, stevia, pineapple sage, rosemary, sage (Berggarten) and savory and sweet marjoram.
Herbs that will tolerate shade, particularly in the heat of midsummer: bay laurel, borage, chamomile, chives, comfrey, coriander, mint, myrtle, parsley, thyme, chervil and lemon balm. I always plant mint and thyme in pots that can be moved to a shady area during the summer.
MOISTURE NEEDS: These need regular watering when showing signs of dryness, but don’t overwater: basil, chervil, chives, comfrey, coriander/cilantro, dill, lemon balm, lemongrass and Mexican mint marigold.
These usually thrive well with less than regular watering and like well-drained soil: bay, borage, chamomile, fennel, myrtle, oregano, rosemary, sweet marjoram and thyme.
If you prefer growing herbs in pots, their moisture needs will be increased. This is especially true if clay pots are used. I prefer the whiskey barrel-type resin pots that are about 13 to 24 inches in diameter. They are not heavy and can easily be moved around the yard if more sun or shade is needed later. Be sure there are adequate drainage holes for any pot you choose. Herbs do not like “wet feet.”
At MBG’s Plantasia sale (March 17-18), Master Gardeners and Herb Society members will be available to answer questions and assist with purchases. While you are there, visit the formal Herb Garden at MBG that GCHS maintains.
Spring Gardening Events for Your Calendar
Gulf Coast Herb Society Meeting
Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens
When: Monthly, fourth Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
More info: Gulf Coast Herb Society on Facebook
Mobile Botanical Gardens Plantasia Plant Sale
When: Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Online sales open Feb. 24; scheduled pickups are in early March
Where: MBG, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile
More info:mbgrebloomshop.com
2023 Festival of Flowers
Theme: Zen Gardens
When: March 23-26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Ascension Providence Hospital Campus, Mobile
More info:festivalofflowers.com
Mobile County Master Gardeners Spring Festival
Theme: Urban Nano Farming
When: Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
What: Thousands of dwarf variety vegetable plants for sale, demonstrations, food trucks, vendors
Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road North, Mobile
Free: Public is Invited
More information:mobilecountymastergardeners.org/events
2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration
When: Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Mobile Japanese Gardens, 700 Forest Hill Drive (across from Langan Park), Mobile
What: Kids crafts, food, games, free plants and seeds, electric vehicle showcase
Spring Garden Lecture Series
Topic: “Let’s Get Started with the Basics”
Speaker: Barbara Boone, Master Gardener
When: Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m.
Where: Ben May Main Library, 701 Government St., Mobile
Free: Public is invited
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.