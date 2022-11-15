Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
With your parents' birthdays fast approaching, your sibling will buy them tickets to their favorite team’s basketball game. The best you can do, however, is a super cool oyster shell you found the last time you ate at Wintzell’s. Do not expect much at Christmas this year.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You’ll welcome a furry addition to your family this week. Your spouse will claim to be going to the animal shelter to “volunteer” when in reality it’s a cover-up to bring another four-legged critter home. In hindsight, when the cat carrier goes out the door with your beloved, it should tip you off.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Stay awake a little longer this week. Your annual Friendsgiving is right around the corner. At midnight on a weekday, your group chat discusses what everyone will bring to the gathering. Dead asleep during the chat, your friends will graciously leave you with the responsibility of preparing the turkey. Pay them back with a canned ham.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
You will be visited by the ghosts of three Puritans on the night before Thanksgiving. Take their advice and be a better person, but do not follow their instructions for condemning single or elderly women to burn at the stake as witches.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
You aren’t showing up to everything an hour early because you forgot to reset your clock. You’re showing up to everything an hour early so you can protest how pointless and stupid the time change is. Though you’re the only person there an hour early to see the demonstration, it’s good to have a hobby.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
You’ll round up all your friends to take a historical tour of Mobile, but things go horribly awry when the guide tells everyone the cargo cranes at the port were featured in “Star Wars” and the city’s first restaurant was the Checkers on Broad Street. Your crew will demand a refund, but the guide will cheerfully tell you that could take two weeks. You’ll quickly find out how much it hurts to be thrown off a moving vehicle.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Hope is not lost. You can still meet your goal of reading 52 books this year by reading roughly nine books a week for the next six weeks until the end of the year. You may need laser eye surgery the first week of January, but by thunder, it will be worth it to keep the promise you made a year ago that no one else remembers.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
John Madden didn’t take it far enough, you realize as you prepare your Thanksgiving menu. The main course this year will be a condor stuffed inside a river otter stuffed inside a cassowary. You’ll call it a “co-ro-nary.” The FBI agents investigating disappearances from the local zoo will call it a crime.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Taking a page out of the college coaches handbook, you decide to start answering with “no comment” every time someone asks you a question that requires work. Your endeavor will last all of two hours before your spouse asks about a credit card charge from a lingerie shop. You’ll find yourself groggily replying “no comment” to an ER doctor a bit later.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
When putting together your Christmas list, you’ll make sure to include the essentials: the latest iPhone, new shoes and plenty of Chipotle gift cards. But beware, the holey underwear you refuse to throw away is on its last leg and is in desperate need of replacement to prevent public embarrassment in the long haul. Choose your list accordingly and carefully this year.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
With the recent dip in the temp outside, you’ll spend your weekend sorting through winter clothes. As you try on each item to ensure it fits, it becomes apparent you may have gained a pound or two in the last year. With that knowledge in mind, you’ll make plans to renew your recurring New Year’s resolution of working out more. Deep down you know it will once again fail.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You will finally find your true calling in the world of emerging sports, including pickleball, paddleboard racing, disc golf and ultimate frisbee. Though you’ll excel in each and quickly rise as a top competitor, don’t bank on it to improve your father-in-law’s perception of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.