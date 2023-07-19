Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Longing for college football, you’ll dust off an old video game console in the coming days as you look to scratch the gridiron itch. You run into an issue when you can’t find the vintage controllers needed, leading you to visit a small video game shop down the street. You secure the appropriate tools for a whopping $150. But hey, no cost is too high for your football addiction!
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Through furious voting, you managed to get the most Nappie votes for something you don’t actually do. But things won’t turn out as you hoped because you stupidly sent in an acceptance video pointing out the fact you don’t deserve the award and laughing about it. After getting DQed, you’ll sit home Friday night eating mediocre BBQ and wondering why you’re such a moron.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Just as you’ve finally gotten your front lawn looking perfect, the gas company comes along and rips a trench down the middle of it to replace a line. If that isn’t enough, the workers pretty much trample the rest of the yard, leaving it looking like a moonscape. To get even, you’ll refuse to pay your gas bill. Your yard will still look like crap, and your gas will be cut off.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You’re taking on Alabama’s newest scourge — toddlers gone wild! With reports of cocaine-addled 2-year-olds in Daphne and toddlers luring victims onto the interstate, you know something must be done! You’ll draft a letter urging the Legislature to pass a law imprisoning all children between the ages of 2 and 4 in playpens until things are figured out. This could be the beginning of your political career.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You decided to raunch up your Nappie acceptance video this year and go for a solid NC-17 rating. You’ll hire a couple of local “actors” who have OnlyFans pages to help in this endeavor. Unfortunately, you’ll overlook the fact they’re into weird fetishes and wind up with a movie starring dirty feet.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
During a walk downtown, you’ll accidentally fall into the biggest pothole you’ve ever seen. You’ll fall for what seems like an eternity, but land, unharmed, in a magical underworld kingdom where delightful, human-like creatures live off of old MoonPies and ramen noodles. Somehow you’ll anger their king and are about to be boiled in a pot of ramen when you wake up and realize you were knocked out when you fell in the pothole. It was all a dream … or was it?
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Taking a page from the city of Mobile’s book, you try to annex your neighbors’ property into your own. You get a few folks on board, but you hit a snag when discussing a policy allowing dogs to use the bathroom on everyone else’s property except your own. Don’t be surprised if you wake up the next day to discover a plethora of “gifts” on your front lawn from those outside your property lines.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Once again you failed in your attempt to be voted Best Mobilian Ever in the Nappie Awards. Rather than being bitter, though, you’ll push even harder to become the ultimate Mobilian by drinking more, eating more, partying harder at Mardi Gras and throwing more litter while driving. The efforts will pay off next year, but you’ll have to accept the award posthumously. It’s not easy being an icon.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Determined to end this year’s Nappie Award ceremony with at least some sort of memory this year, you begin a multi-day pre-game on hydration. Your office desk is filled with gallon jugs of water and your pee is clearer than crystal. Here you come, Nappies. Here. You. Come.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Your Nappie outfit will have everyone talking for weeks. Having sold most of your clothes to pay your outlandish power bill, you decide to improvise with a few household items. Somehow you make Saran wrap, aluminum foil, duct tape and a 2-gallon measuring cup look like something you’d see at the Oscars.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
A hospital patient will escape from a local facility and take flight on a stolen John Deere gator. The low-speed chase that ensues with police is much like a tortoise fleeing a hare and comes to an anti-climatic halt on Airport Boulevard. The patient, still in his scrubs, asks “What seems to be the problem, officer?” and then proceeds to explain how his doctor prescribed “more outdoor activities.”
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
With the upcoming releases of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” you’ll spend your entire weekend binging two of the most anticipated films of the year. But given the price of tickets and snacks, you’re forced to take out a second mortgage. Your marriage may be in jeopardy, but you’re able to keep up with the memes on social media properly now, so who’s the real winner here?
