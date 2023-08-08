Leo (7/23-8/22)
Get ready for the fight of your life in Fairhope. The water tanks will never refill, and the city will collapse into a “Mad Max”-style dystopia, forcing you to wage clan warfare to keep your grass emerald green. Trade all your clothes for leather straps and outfit your Range Rover with spikes before you join the water raids on Montrose.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
You are upset the EPA could soon deny Alabama’s coal ash management plan. The federal government has no right to tell us where to put our coal ash, just like your doctor has no right to tell you how to live a healthier life. When did a little dirt in the water hurt anybody?
Libra (9/23-10/22)
The long-awaited impasse arrived last night. Either you or your neighbor has to put up blinds now, but who will swerve first is the game. Do an exercise tape in nothing but a feather hat. Fight your significant other dramatically. Assert your right to uncovered windows with outlandish displays.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Back-to-school shopping is your favorite time of the year as a veteran protractor salesman. All you need is one more good season to afford that honeymoon to Kokomo you promised your spouse when you married. Here’s hoping teachers remembered you on their lists!
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You’ll know conference realignment has gotten out of control when the fake college you told your parents you attended for three years is accepted into the PAC-12 because it doesn’t have any other options left. Thankfully, your degree from Uncanny Valley State University might actually be worth something now.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
You’ll move your family back across the bay, after hearing that the socialist government of Fairhope won’t let you wash your Hummer H2 more than three times per week. The Port City, on the other hand, has no such restrictions. You can wash your obnoxious vehicle twice a day if you want.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Business will boom after a product your company sells makes an unexpected appearance on the TV news. You always thought the plastic folding chair business was due for a renaissance. Thanks to that small scene in Montgomery, your chairs are the last word in comfort and self-defense. Chairs are now available with shoulder straps.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
With the Mobile County Public School System in need of bus drivers, you see an opportunity to scratch up some extra cash. While you land the job, your career as a driver of the cheese wagon will be short-lived once officials find out you’ve been doubling as an Uber driver, making pickups between students’ houses and school. You might be jobless, but the next three months’ rent is taken care of!
Aries (3/21-4/19)
You’ll receive what you believe to be a fortuitous phone call in the coming days. A distant uncle has passed away and left you his baseball card collection said to be worth millions. When you go to retrieve them, you’re devastated to learn it’s nothing but junk wax cards from the 1990s. You may not be rich, but you’ll have plenty of kindling to stay warm in the winter.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Despite being two months away, you elect to go ahead and knock out your Halloween costume. You toy with a few ideas ranging from spooky movie characters to terrifying monster. Ultimately, you’ll decide to go as the scariest thing you can think of: your mother-in-law. Signs point to this being an issue with your spouse, so use the next two months to come up with a backup plan.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Your car breaks down to the tune of $2,500 worth of repairs and with new car prices astronomically high, you’ll opt for a different mode of transportation. Instead of going with a vehicle, you get yourself a horse to get you around town. It’ll take you four hours to get to your office and you’re drenched in sweat, but you’re saving a fortune on gas, so who’s the real winner?
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
This week, you’ll come across a man rambling in Cathedral Square about religion and the “pits of Hell.” Put off at first, you find yourself buying into the idea of screaming about your problems in a public setting. You soon find out no one cares about how much you hate doing the dishes or mowing the lawn. But who cares? It just felt good to get it off your chest.
