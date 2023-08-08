Scopes Horoscopes
depositphotos

Leo (7/23-8/22)

Get ready for the fight of your life in Fairhope. The water tanks will never refill, and the city will collapse into a “Mad Max”-style dystopia, forcing you to wage clan warfare to keep your grass emerald green. Trade all your clothes for leather straps and outfit your Range Rover with spikes before you join the water raids on Montrose.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.