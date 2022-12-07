After multiple requests to your maintenance man, you’ll finally get your third “new” dishwasher in three months. Hopeful your days of wet socks are a thing of the past, you will be sorely mistaken when you wake up the next morning and a puddle of dishwater is the first thing that greets you. In turn, you’ll stock up on sponges and dishrags vowing to never again trust a machine to do your work for you.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Looking to regain the physical prowess you once possessed in high school, you decide to take up playing pickleball in your free time. But after seeing the pricey equipment needed to participate, you quickly decide to pivot to a different athletic exercise. Instead, you’ll dust off your old Wii console and begin playing tennis. Your neighbors will become worried when they hear the amount of grunting coming from your apartment.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
While out shopping for groceries this weekend, you’ll have a bit of financial luck. Stumbling upon a massive BOGO sale at your local supermarket, you load up on all the essentials while saving a few dollars for that ballooning Christmas budget. The only issue you’ll have now is figuring out where to store your 18 cases of Dr Pepper and 24 bottles of dish detergent.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
You decided over the weekend to buy a Christmas tree to brighten your bachelor pad. The gleaming lights and glittering ornaments have definitely put you in the holiday spirit, but now you have to figure out how to put gifts under the tree in a way to surprise yourself Christmas morning.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
The holidays are your busiest time of the year. More people than ever have a pessimistic view of humanity, which means you as a Christmas Spirit must make more midnight visits to convince them to be better. All the work will be worth it when you make your intern handle “New Year’s Resolutions” while you relax on a beach somewhere.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
When you asked Mall Santa for a hot date this Christmas, you did not mean weather in the high 70s and humidity so thick it doubles as a Christmas sweater. Don’t pack away your shorts or tabletop fans just yet.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
The bandits in “Home Alone” were morons, you think to yourself, right before an errant Hot Wheels car rolls beneath your heel and sends you flying up the stairs and into the drywall when you come home from work. This will make you decide to get your 4-year-old a VR headset this year.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
The neighborhood HOA can suck an egg after what they did to you on Halloween, you will say to yourself as you put the finishing gumdrops on a life-sized gingerbread version of your Midtown home. Property taxes, utilities and hordes of hungry animals will not deter you from having an inconvenient Merry Christmas.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
You’ve been good this year, you guess, so Santa should bring you a new, contemporary model car for Christmas. If nothing else, you hope he will be sympathetic to the fact your clunker’s radio is stuck on an obscure station that plays “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” on a loop every time you turn the ignition.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
If you thought you’d make it through the holidays financially stable, you can think again. Your name has been thrown into the hat of approximately 20 different Secret Santa gift exchanges, ranging from work to your Thursday night cribbage club. SS was supposed to make Christmas simple, but, alas, here we are.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You’ll end up on the naughty list this year and set to receive a large lump of coal for Christmas. You will appeal the decision to the Big Guy himself (no, not Biden) but ultimately get denied because you have declined every “cookie” request from websites this year. Santa believes you’ll skimp him on his regular Toll House platter.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
All you’ll ask for Christmas this year is for extra “Candy Crush” lives. Santa Baby will humor your request and load you up with $1,200 worth of in-app purchasing power. There’s nothing like a little Christmas cash to compensate for your lack of skill (and patience). Crush away!
