Scopes Horoscopes
depositphotos

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

After multiple requests to your maintenance man, you’ll finally get your third “new” dishwasher in three months. Hopeful your days of wet socks are a thing of the past, you will be sorely mistaken when you wake up the next morning and a puddle of dishwater is the first thing that greets you. In turn, you’ll stock up on sponges and dishrags vowing to never again trust a machine to do your work for you.

