Pisces (2/19-3/20)
You did it. You survived your first Mardi Gras celebration. While your house is chock full of beads, MoonPies and peanuts, none of it will be touched for weeks as you and your liver spend the next month recuperating from the copious amounts of partying you did.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
You followed Lawn Love’s advice and attended the Mardi Gras festivities in the Big Apple. The only throws you caught were insults and rats, only one of which can be carried back to Mobile and thought about in the middle of the night. Still think blog lists are helpful?
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
You are a fuller person than you used to be now that Deep Gras is behind you. When you take your pants to be let out this weekend, you will tell the person doing the alterations to make the waist “King Cake size.”
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
The rental agreement on your white tie and tails is longer than you realized. With your “de rigueur” duds not due back to the store until a week after your Fat Tuesday ball, you will get the most out of your purchase by wearing them to work, to the store, to the gym, everywhere.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Excited to be the newest member of Cain’s Merry Widows and already a little bombed, you misread the address for Joe’s resting place in the group text on Sunday and showed up at an actual funeral in West Mobile. The thick veil made it impossible to see, but the family appreciated the heart you put into your weeping and wailing.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Recovering from hurt feelings for wearing the wrong colors on Joe Cain Day, you’ll search Google for where exactly to make payments to the Nevergreens. Having no luck on the interwebs, you’ll decide to dispose of all your green clothing before getting in more trouble. Mobile is weird, man.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
As a Virgo, you know you have a bad attitude so two Tuesdays from now when a bank teller gives you lip, you’ll lose it. To be fair to the bank teller, she was just telling you to wait your turn in line. You need to use this as a learning opportunity. Cheer up. Life’s too short.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
A particularly annoying co-worker won’t stop making mouth sounds near your desk while you’re pretending to work hard. Fed up with the constant sound of hot breath and clapping lips, you’ll attempt to tape his mouth shut. HR will call soon after. Your days of not working will come to an abrupt end.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You’ll complain about your company’s ping pong table only after losing in four straight matches. Unsuccessful in your attempts to vanquish your mortal enemy made of hard plastic, you’ll instead fill it with red Solo cups and rebrand it as a beer pong table. You’re in your element now, king.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Inspired by a recent visit by the Naked Cowboy, but annoyed by the false advertising, you’ll play a saxophone in the buff to the shock and disgust of Mobile’s finest, who’ll have to tackle you. They’ll quietly wonder why you’re so slippery. A tube of cork grease can really come in handy sometimes.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
You’ll nickname your co-worker “Little Bubby Child” because of his thick Southern drawl and inclination to spout off meaningless euphemisms. It will backfire when he no longer shares his boiled peanuts and snuff with you.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
You’ll be shunned by family, friends, neighbors and strangers alike after giving up bathing for Lent. Your thought process is that long, hot showers and clean skin are some of your favorite things, so depriving yourself is proof of your piety. Unfortunately, there is still evil in the world and you’ll be tied up in the yard and sprayed with a water hose two weeks into Lent.
