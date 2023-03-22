Young mirliton by Carol Dorsey.jpg

Young mirliton

 By Carol Dorsey

Whether you call it chayote, vegetable pear, cho-cho or mirliton (MEH’-le-tawn), the Gulf Coast has embraced this squash with a multitude of recipes for generations.

Notable among these recipes are shrimp and mirliton casserole, gratins and even a pie. But did you know that after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast and delivered such a strong storm surge, mirlitons were feared lost due to the incursion of saltwater? One New Orleans resident, Lance Hill, Ph.D., set about finding and propagating surviving mirlitons. See his story at mirliton.org.

