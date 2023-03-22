Whether you call it chayote, vegetable pear, cho-cho or mirliton (MEH’-le-tawn), the Gulf Coast has embraced this squash with a multitude of recipes for generations.
Notable among these recipes are shrimp and mirliton casserole, gratins and even a pie. But did you know that after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast and delivered such a strong storm surge, mirlitons were feared lost due to the incursion of saltwater? One New Orleans resident, Lance Hill, Ph.D., set about finding and propagating surviving mirlitons. See his story at mirliton.org.
Mirliton fruits contain one large seed. When left uncut most mirlitons will sprout during the winter. Placing the sprouting fruit sprout side down at a 45 degree angle in a soil-filled pot will allow the vine to grow up and the roots to grow down. Developing a strong root ball is important to success. After danger of frost has passed, vines can be planted in the ground near a fence or a trellis. Growing mirlitons is easy with fertile, well-drained soil, full sun and fairly regular water. Vines can produce for up to seven years if the roots are protected from winter cold with a thick layer of mulch.
While not for the dwarf veggie-lover, these vines like to grow laterally with support and can reach lengths of 30 feet or so. Fruit production increases each year. Mirlitons bloom late in the season and set fruit in October. Harvest is usually in November and into December if we don’t get a hard freeze. Mirlitons will keep best in a controlled, cool environment not lower than 45 degrees or higher than 60 degrees. Sprouted squash can be found in spring and are often seen at the Old Dauphin Way Association plant swap.
Cooking with mirlitons is easy since the mild flavor lends itself to a multitude of seasonings like Creole, Italian, Cajun and Vietnamese. The squash can be parboiled or steamed, the seed removed and flesh scooped out of the skin. The intact skin can be stuffed with a bread or cornbread dressing made with mirliton flesh and added seafood, beef or pork. The squash has a latex-like substance that is sticky, so if you are peeling it, do it under running water.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut chayote squash into about one-inch pieces. No need to peel or remove seeds. You can eat the entire fruit. Place squash on baking sheet with the onions and the herbs. Season with a little salt and pepper. Drizzle olive oil over the mixture and toss gently to coat everything. Roast in oven for about 40-45 minutes or until tender.
Grease a 9-inch glass pie pan with shortening. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. With cheesecloth, a ricer or a fine strainer, strain about 7 ounces of liquid from the mirliton pulp. Beat together softened butter and sugar until light and creamy. By hand, mix in Bisquick, mirliton pulp and eggs. Then add cinnamon, vanilla and pecan pieces. Pour into prepared pie pan and bake for 50-55 minutes, until the pie is a dark golden brown on top and bottom. The pie is ready when a knife inserted into the center comes out relatively clean. Serve hot or cold.
