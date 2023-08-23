Tree Mulch Volcano

When trees look like telephone poles, they are either planted too deeply or mulched to deeply. Either way, it is not good for the tree. (Photo by Sandy Feather)

A new landscape trend seems to be in mode around town. It can be seen outside homes, businesses and even schools. Mulch volcanoes are popping up and beginning their quest to slowly kill your trees. It is a very slow death, taking years to complete. 

What is a mulch volcano? It is simply an overabundance of mulch piled around and against a tree or other woody plants in a volcano-like shape. Research from UF/IFAS (University of Florida), as well as the ISA (International Society of Arboriculture) consistently recommends against the practice of volcano mulching.

Mulch volcano By Sandra Feather.png

Mulch volcano. (Photo by Sandra Feather)
Killed by dogwood borer at work in the mulch volcano By Sandra Feather.png

Killed by dogwood borer at work in the mulch volcano. (Photo by Sandra Feather)

