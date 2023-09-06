Olive tree in Epidaurus, Greece

Olive tree in Epidaurus, Greece (left)/ Cluster of olives from an Abequina olive tree.

 

 By Melissa Wold

A trip to Greece last year included the requisite tour of an olive farm. Under an early-summer sky in Epidaurus, a waif of a young woman took us through the process from planting saplings to harvesting the fruit.

 Using long-handled tools, the olives are raked from the branches onto netting placed around the trees. The average yield per mature tree is 1,000-2,000 olives. An expert team of three or four workers can strip 30-40 trees per day. A cup of olives weighs approximately 4.7 ounces, and you need 11 pounds to extract one quart of extra virgin olive oil. You can see it takes a lot of olive raking to produce the necessary crop.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.