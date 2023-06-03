With year-round growing, area gardeners will notice insects, pests and beneficials, around edible plants. Identifying the damage insect pests cause means decisions must be made to limit this damage. The first step in controlling pests in our gardens is using the Integrated Pest Management process. These tactics to limit harmful insects in the garden may be found at aces.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/IPM-1305_HomeGardenVeg_012821L-G.pdf.
After discovering harmful pests or assessing the damage they cause, it's crucial to determine the most appropriate treatment method. There are basically two approaches: conventional and organic. In the field of chemistry, the term organic refers to chemicals that contain carbon. However, in the world of pesticides, the term organic refers to chemicals derived from natural sources that are minimally processed. These sources can include bacteria, fungal by-products, plant extracts, mechanical deterrents like kaolin clay or diatomaceous earth, or chemically treated plant oils.
