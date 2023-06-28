Fountain Grass by Barbara Boone.png

Fountain Grass by Barbara Boone

Have you ever taken a glance around your outside spaces and thought, “Hmmm, everything looks good, but could something be added to take it over the top”? The neat, well-maintained lawn is freshly mowed. Colorful annuals, blooming perennials and green foliage are all doing their part, but is there another element that could enhance the overall appearance even further?

An answer to that is a vast group of plants known as ornamental grasses, mostly perennials, not to be confused with grasses that are sodded and mowed. Not all plants labeled as ornamental grasses are “true” grasses. “True” grasses are in the Poaceae family, including lawn grasses, cereal grains and some garden plants such as bamboo. The term “grass” has become a way to describe plants with narrow leaves including “true” grasses, sedges, rushes and even cattails. Despite ornamental grass taxonomy, a real benefit of these plants is their versatility in providing texture, interesting shapes, movement in a gentle breeze and either vibrant or understated color. 

Pink Muhley Grass by Theresa Davidson.jpg

Pink Muhly Grass by Theresa Davidson
A colorful grouping of garden containers incorporating fuchsia petunias and mexican feather grass

