Scopes Horoscopes
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

Your whole family will still be upset with your Thanksgiving dinner behavior. It wasn’t so much the drunkenness or the hitting on a cousin that has them upset, but putting the turkey in the dishwasher and starting it because “the bird needs to cook a few more minutes.” This will result in you getting an intervention and cookbook for Christmas. 

