Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Your whole family will still be upset with your Thanksgiving dinner behavior. It wasn’t so much the drunkenness or the hitting on a cousin that has them upset, but putting the turkey in the dishwasher and starting it because “the bird needs to cook a few more minutes.” This will result in you getting an intervention and cookbook for Christmas.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
As the year draws to an end, you’ll start to realize that once again you haven’t scratched a single item off your bucket list. But there’s still time! Call in sick to work and watch all the “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” movies back to back. Tell the boss you had a sex change and he can’t even legally get mad at you. That excuse may require a wardrobe change though.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Gambling once again proves to be your undoing as you suffer another heartbreaking loss this coming week that will leave a very large man looking for you. This would be a great time to take a cruise … if only there was still a cruise ship. Make sure your health insurance is paid up.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
After watching the Westminster Dog Show last weekend, you’ve thought of nothing more than combing and steaming your dog’s ears as the two of you seek glory. You’ll even begin subliminally prancing everywhere as if you’re trotting alongside a purebred show dog. The only problem is your dog is a Heinz 57 and smells like the county landfill.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Feeling lousy after all you brought to Thanksgiving dinner was a pack of rolls, you decide to up your cooking game in preparation for Christmas gatherings. But after spending a couple of hundred dollars on groceries, a few hours shopping and another hour in traffic, you’ll say to hell with cooking and stock up on those always-reliable dinner rolls.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
You’ll realize it’s time to return to the gym to begin working out and trying to drop a few pounds when you step on your bathroom scale and instead of showing your weight, it reads: “You really don’t want to know. Now get off of me immediately.”
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
You can’t stop posting photos on your social media pages of your Christmas tree, fully decorated and offering lots of color and glow to your home. It is indeed lovely and your neighbors are impressed with how quickly you were able to put up the tree and its decorations. Of course, your little secret is the tree was never taken down after last Christmas; you just waited to turn the lights back on. Congrats, you’re back on track.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
It’s going to be a great Christmas for you. You stuck to your guns and saved a little money each paycheck over the past year to spend on Christmas gifts and you moved that money to your checking account so you could begin buying gifts. Which you did — for yourself. Your intentions were good, but while shopping online for others you discovered all those Cyber Monday sales you couldn’t pass up on items you’ve been wanting. Nice work, Santa.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Thanksgiving with your family inspired you to make a career change. Instead of sweating out all the gravy and cranberry sauce, you will embrace the fat and begin work as a stand-in for balloon figures at holiday parades. The kids can’t tell the difference anyway.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
You will return from Thanksgiving with no more gratitude in your heart than when you sat down at the dinner table. Eating Zaxby’s at your grandparents’ house because they blew a breaker and could not run the oven and the TV at the same time isn’t exactly what the Pilgrims had in mind, you say, as you pray the electrician will visit them before Christmas.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You will be in for a shock when you realize the eggnog you bought in bulk for the bingo club holiday party contains more spirits than a Tuesday night at Scrooge’s house. Instead of returning the cases, you will ask Eunice and the rest of the gals to take Ubers instead of their own cars that evening.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Your ego will be at an all-time high in the coming weeks as you recently got out of a speeding ticket while visiting your hometown for Thanksgiving. Saying they are a fan of the “good work” you used to do in the area, you’ll be let off the hook for the ticket as you and your wallet breathe a sigh of relief.
