Aries (3/21-4/19)
A new age of self-realization is upon you thanks to the fact your 6-year-old is exuding your most toxic qualities. Among other things, this includes leaving doors ajar, lights on and vegetables uneaten.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Tired of hearing the youth outside your apartment playing basketball at all hours of the night, you decide to take a stand. When no one is looking, you snatch the basketball from the court and toss it in the dumpster. Your dreams will be squashed, however, when the kids elect to blare their music all night in place of hooping it up. It might be time to invest in earplugs.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
You will make the novice mistake of resigning from your position on the HOA simply because you don’t like the neighborhood and want to move. Were you a pro, you would have quietly sold your house first and then abruptly resigned during the next meeting, feigning outrage over covenants and fees.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
The news of Bienville Square’s fountain being restored warms your heart. You have long worried about the hygiene of the Bienville squirrel hordes and this will finally give them a chance to bathe. You’ll be confronted by police after security footage emerges of you snow-shoveling the rodents into the basin.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Someone who means a lot to you is about to “pop” you a very important question. Your hopes for marriage will be dashed when they ask you to invest in their popcorn stand startup. Feeling betrayed, you will retreat to a faded McMansion in West Mobile and plot your revenge on all couples in love. Shuffle Dickens out of your reading list for a while.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
On a date in the not-too-distant future, you will have one too many Brandy Alexanders and ask your companion to name their favorite historical ruler as a zany conversation change. You will share an admiration for Britain’s Stuart monarchs and retire to the country with Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Brace for new levels of romance. A simple cut of the eyes to your spouse will communicate that, yes, you will be letting the fifth-straight episode of “The Night Agent” autoplay. Your heart will flutter as their eyes cut back to the TV, fully prepared to lose multiple hours of sleep to finish the series with you in one sitting.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You will wake up in the middle of the night with the best idea anyone has ever conceived: an app that geolocates the nearest crawfish boil. It starts out fine, but, like a “Lord of the Rings” ghoul, you will grow mad with the knowledge and not tell anyone else about your “precious” crawfish map.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
In-laws at an Easter function will tell you how worried they are about your life in the Big City. Your deviled eggs taste different, they gripe, and the police sirens sound like the End of Days. Little do they know this is your strategy to keep them back home.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Congratulations! You have been selected by the voters of District 6 to represent them on the Mobile City Council. This cannot be undone. Don’t worry about burning out or growing bored with the job. All you have to do is list your house and you’re free!
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
A golf outing you and your buddies have planned for weeks will get washed away. Needing something else to occupy the time you initially set aside for the links, you decide to go biking, something you haven’t done in years. You’ll no more get out of your driveway when you face-plant into the asphalt. Avoid the outdoors. Just stay inside for the weekend.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
The latest episode of “Succession” will have you seeking to make amends with your enemies before it’s too late. Going down the list, you are near the bottom when you see the cousin who “borrowed” your copy of Hootie and the Blowfish’s greatest hits CD and never returned it. Ultimately, you’ll decide some problems are just too large to overcome.
