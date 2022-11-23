Scopes Horoscopes
depositphotos

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21) ­

You look forward to devouring a perfectly prepared turkey this Thanksgiving, but unbeknownst to you, your vegan Uncle Tony was tasked with bringing the “meat” to this year’s gathering. Instead of chomping down on an actual turkey, you’ll be forced to settle for your uncle’s “Tofurkey.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.