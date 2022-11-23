Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You look forward to devouring a perfectly prepared turkey this Thanksgiving, but unbeknownst to you, your vegan Uncle Tony was tasked with bringing the “meat” to this year’s gathering. Instead of chomping down on an actual turkey, you’ll be forced to settle for your uncle’s “Tofurkey.”
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
With the sun going down earlier each night, you’ll have to change your hobbies up a bit. Instead of going on walks or shooting hoops, you’ll be relegated to the indoors where you’ll pick up your unhealthy video game habit once again. But after losing 10 straight online matches to what sounds like a 12-year-old, you rage quit out of frustration and your search for a new indoor hobby restarts.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Instead of doing nothing in your warm apartment, you will do nothing outside in the cold when you accidentally lock yourself out on your way to the laundry room. Your apartment’s third maintenance guy will arrive with the spare key four hours later and find you looking like an extra from “The Revenant.”
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
How your tires can lose pounds of pressure in cold weather flummoxes you. Not wanting to hunch around on the ground at a nearby gas station air pump, you will replace every tire on your car with reinforced wagon wheels. When a tiny dip on Government Street makes your wooden spindles explode, you will turn your car into a sled driven by whitetail deer.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
To scratch up some extra cash for the holiday season, you decide to bust out your old collection of baseball cards. As you begin to assess the value of your once-prized possessions, you quickly realize they’re worth a fraction of what they were. You conclude you would be better off throwing the cards in the fireplace and using them for warmth. At least then, you can reap some benefits from them.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
You will return home for Thanksgiving and find your near-sighted grandmother giddily boasting about this year’s main course. She claims she bagged the best turkey ever while hunting last weekend, but you will all learn the hard way when the owner of the emu ranch down the road comes knocking.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
This year, you decide to go what you call “full Griswold” and turn your house into a power-draining supernova. All the people blinded by your lights will get into fender-benders and generate more business for your auto body repair shop. You can now anger your HOA and every person driving by your house, which is exactly what Christmas is all about.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
You are a Black Friday traditionalist who loves scrapping with strangers over Egyptian cotton bedsheets on BOGO sales. While virtual shopping has drained much of the thrill from the post-Thanksgiving greed assault, that does not stop you from brow-beating your loved ones when the neon drone you didn’t really want sells out online.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
You could avoid the weekend traffic lockdown by driving exclusively on the side of the highway, honking your horn and waving your fist as you hurtle past other homeward-bound drivers. The state troopers hot on your tail will merely be following your genius example.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
You’ll come home one day to notice your spouse has dyed their hair back to its original shading for them to feel more youthful. You decide to follow their lead and dye yours back to your original color. Hoping to resemble the younger you they fell in love with, you’ll realize the massive mistake you made when you look in the mirror and realize you might have used too much dye and now look like an early 2000s Slim Shady.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Eager to have the first good Thanksgiving of your life, you will respond to the musings of every would-be political brain trust in your family with “you may be right.” When they give it back to you, your head will explode.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You’ll decide to change it up this year and go Black Friday shopping. Camping out in the frigid cold the night before to secure the new TV you want, the only thing you’ll have to show for it will be the frostbite on your toes after the person in front of you grabs the last TV. Luckily, the deals on socks are still in effect.
