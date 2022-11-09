Scopes Horoscopes
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

While at work you’ll receive a call from your apartment manager letting you know your car has been towed for not moving it to the designated area, as construction is being done on the parking lot. Insisting the car is not yours, the manager reiterates that it’s your car being towed and you’ll have to pay the tow fees. You’ll hang up and begin searching for a good attorney as you spend your lunch break sitting in your un-towed car at work.

