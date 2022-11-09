Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
While at work you’ll receive a call from your apartment manager letting you know your car has been towed for not moving it to the designated area, as construction is being done on the parking lot. Insisting the car is not yours, the manager reiterates that it’s your car being towed and you’ll have to pay the tow fees. You’ll hang up and begin searching for a good attorney as you spend your lunch break sitting in your un-towed car at work.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You will receive good news and bad news in the coming week. The good news is you received notification that your student loans have been fully forgiven. Congrats! But soon thereafter you’ll receive a call that your rent is going up next month. So much for using the money you were going to save up to buy an absurdly large TV on Black Friday.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
While helping your significant other study for an important exam, you’ll wonder if you’ve obtained superpowers. As you recite the Latin names of bones and joints of the body, you’ll notice your couch side table begin to shake. Thinking you’ve become a wizard, you’ll eagerly await your letter to Hogwarts. Meanwhile, your cat will continue its pursuit of the piece of cardboard lodged under the table.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Steamboat stocks are certainly not what they used to be, you find as you browse your ticker’s latest telegraphic returns. What is the hot technology everyone craves nowadays? Helium-powered dirigible airships! You will put your prodigious fortune into a new airship travel business, figuring anyone who will pay $8 to earn a blue checkmark on social media will certainly fork the same over for a ride in a slow-moving, highly volatile fireball waiting to happen.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Your next-door neighbors still have not taken down their 12-foot-tall plastic skeletons from Halloween. In fact, they dressed them up in sweaters and jeans for Thanksgiving, and are now taking Christmas card photos of them to send to their skeletonic friends. Don’t be surprised when a team of 12-foot-tall skeleton reindeer pulling a 12-foot-tall skeleton sleigh driven by a 12-foot-tall skeleton in a Santa suit whizzes down your street in December; they’re just bringing gifts to the neighbors.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
You are one of those people who sees sugar plums dancing long before a stuffed turkey lands at your dinner table. Everyone thinks you’re talking about a love for Christmas when you tell them this, but you actually experience visions of candied fruits doing the Charleston before a taxidermied poultry appears in your dining room. Reader, before any more time passes, check the date on your arsenic pills.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
“That’s the ticket!” you will say as you riffle through your many overdue parking tickets for the one written by the officer you admire most. Now you have only to head down to the station, ask for the person who fills your dreams and pray they say “yes” to your date. Don’t be surprised when your waiter serves a warrant with your dessert.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
While reading the “help wanted” ads, you will make a shocking discovery. “Rich widow, 80, seeking live-in companion for indefinite amount of time. Room, board and allowance provided.” This is an offer too good to pass up, you think, until you see your significant other sharpening knives and interviewing people much younger and better-looking than you.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Turning your clock back one hour gave you a whole new lease on life. But with so much more time to make something of yourself, so far all you have done is eat cookie dough ice cream in your underwear and binge-watch shows everyone else has already seen for years.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Your neighbors will accuse you of mingling with an international Liechtenstein-based cyber terrorism cell. The accusation involves you pocketing thousands of dollars in exchange for a one-sentence email complaint to your local homeowners’ association about their lawn — specifically, the addition of three new goats which have begun eating everything in sight. You think it’s all a joke until they hire 24-hour security.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
You believe the recent blood-red moon on Election Day sent a supernatural surge to energize the Republican vote. Even you felt the itching inclination to grab the nearest MAGA hat and parade around town. Scary. Thankfully, you were strong enough to quell the urges, and with every ounce of your energy, managed through tears to complete your tradition of writing in Nicolas Cage for every race down the ballot.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You have a dark, Mr. Hyde alter-ego few people are privileged to know. It mainly manifests while speaking with customer service representatives on the phone and while on the sidelines spectating your child’s soccer game. You’ll need to learn to tame the beast or you face being left at home next Saturday during the playoffs and your phone number being locked by your spouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.