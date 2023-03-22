Aries (3/21-4/19)
Deciding to file your taxes early for once, you begin to have visions of all the amazing things you’ll buy with your refund. Life will have other ideas on how to spend that money however, as the moment the direct deposit hits, your washing machine, couch and car decide to break down at the same time. Goodbye, 75-inch TV. Hello, new alternator!
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Traveling back home to throw a surprise party for your mother’s 50th birthday, you keep tight-lipped about the secret for months. But the surprise will be ruined when you accidentally share your location in a text message. Luckily, your mother agrees to keep the secret between the two of you and the party is a success despite your ineptness with technology.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
After hearing about Cam Newton deciding to participate in Auburn’s Pro Day before the NFL draft, you decide you might as well go back to your alma mater and put your skills on display. Your plan fails however when you forget you attended a mostly online school and NFL scouts don’t really care how many words you can type per minute.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Your relationship with your landlord will be tested in the coming days. After your rent was increased by $100/month, and fed up with the seemingly never-ending increases, you decide to take a stand. Instead of wiring him the money like you normally do, you elect to pay him with a wheelbarrow full of pennies each month, just out of spite. Expect an eviction notice in the future.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Getting an invite to your spouse’s work-related ball, you’ll have to dust off the suit you haven’t worn in three years to look your best. Waiting until the day of the event to try everything on, you realize you might have gained a pound or two since the last time you wore it. You’ll be forced to wear jeans instead, which will admittedly get dirty looks shot in your direction, but hey, you’re the most comfortable one there and that’s all that really matters.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Maybe you aren’t the fashion guru you think you are. While doing some spring cleaning you go through your closet and subtract some items to be donated to a local charity for resale. You produce quite a collection, but when you arrive at the charity’s office, the clerk takes a look at what you have brought and offers you a smile, along with a ‘thanks, but no thanks” rejection. It may be time to reevaluate your entire collection.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You wake up at 3 a.m. on Friday, park your car outside the Saenger Theatre ticket office, drink coffee and occasionally nap, waiting to be the first in line to buy Jackson Browne concert tickets. Indeed, you’re first in line, but disappointed to discover all the good seats were purchased in online pre-sale opportunities. Your seats are in the balcony, near the back.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You are impressed by a recent Lagniappe article featuring a local doctor with four children who runs marathons around the world. Inspired, you put on a jogging outfit, head out the door and start running in your neighborhood. You only make it half a mile before pulling a hamstring. Interestingly, a friend drives you 26.2 miles to the hospital.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Your wife leaves you a note on the refrigerator that reads, “This isn’t working. I’m leaving you and moving in with my mom.” You are confused because you open the refrigerator door and it is obviously doing its job. Still, your wife doesn’t return your calls.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
You discover you are becoming your parents when you recognize you have turned in coupons for use at the grocery store and only shop at other stores that offer senior discounts. It is especially disturbing because you are just 31 and don’t qualify for senior discounts.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
With your NCAA Tournament bracket now obliterated (and your $5 entry fee slated to end up in someone else’s wallet) you fail to learn your lesson and immediately sign up for your uncle’s Masters pool. It appears you may again be in over your head when you can’t find Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer on the list of players from whom to choose.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Your best friend, who knows of your picky palate, suggests you try a new restaurant. You stop by only to discover there is nothing on the menu you like. You call your friend on the way to Wendy’s and suggest he not make any more restaurant suggestions for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.