Scopes Horoscopes
Aries (3/21-4/19)

Deciding to file your taxes early for once, you begin to have visions of all the amazing things you’ll buy with your refund. Life will have other ideas on how to spend that money however, as the moment the direct deposit hits, your washing machine, couch and car decide to break down at the same time. Goodbye, 75-inch TV. Hello, new alternator!

