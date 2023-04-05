Aries (3/21-4/19)
After being fired from your job as a barber and decried in review boards as “a scissor-happy wacko,” you will reenter the workforce as a tree trimmer for a utility company. You should follow your orders to the stump.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Concerns about grocery taxes will inspire you to ease legislators’ fears by suggesting Alabamians buy a stamp for all their paper products to make up for the lost revenue. If that doesn’t work, you could always pivot to tea!
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
You will wake up one night and grab the nearest child you can find, fearing aliens have come to abduct them. However, the orange light outside your home is not from an alien spaceship. It’s just the Wawa down the road.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Newly imprisoned for paying off hookers, you’ll befriend a pair of Austal executives who will help you devise a prison break. The plot’s strategy will hinge on exploiting the prison’s aluminum bars, which are prone to cracking.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Be prepared to stand your ground. A friend who you’ve not spoken to since graduation will soon slide into your texts, noting that you have a nice truck and asking if you could help them move next weekend. Promptly inform them if there is no pizza and beer provided, it’s a hard pass. You don’t come cheap.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
If you do not change your ways and embrace the pranks, you will be trapped in a “Groundhog Day” loop next April 1 until you learn your lesson. The good news is, if you’re trapped in a loop, you will never have to pay your taxes 14 days later. Do with this information what you will.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
April is upon you, again, and so is the neighborhood HOA. When they decry you for not erecting your covenant-mandated Easter Bunny statue on the front lawn, you will respond by decapitating all of theirs. How’s this for a Happy Easter, Karen?
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Having just finished Plato’s account of Socrates’ last days, you will write to the attorneys suing TikTok and ask them to consider a hemlock verdict. When they don’t know what you’re talking about, you will crawl back into your oversize clay jar and start a streaming channel.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Hearing of the Tillman’s Corner man capturing parking lot seagulls, you see an opportunity to make a little bit of cash. You’ll advertise that folks will have the opportunity to see the man in action for only $5 per person. You’ll end up losing money when only two people show up and you promised the wrangler a new harness for his birds as payment.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
In an attempt to finally win trivia at your local brewery you opt to bring in reinforcements in the form of professors from the local college instead of your usual crew. The plan backfires when you realize they all teach philosophy and are focused on why the questions are being asked as opposed to answering the questions.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Your weekend is in jeopardy. While you have plans to hit the golf course with your friends, your spouse has other ideas and wants to throw the family cat a birthday party. After an argument about which is more important, you win and head out to meet up with your buddies, but at what cost? Only time will tell.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
While out grocery shopping at Sam’s Club, you’ll decide to take advantage of their budget-friendly hot dog combo for lunch. You’re apparently behind Joey Chestnut, however, as the customer in front of you bought the place out of frankfurters, purchasing 32 dogs and leaving you to settle for a measly churro to fulfill your hunger.
