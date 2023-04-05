Scopes Horoscopes
Aries (3/21-4/19)

After being fired from your job as a barber and decried in review boards as “a scissor-happy wacko,” you will reenter the workforce as a tree trimmer for a utility company. You should follow your orders to the stump.

