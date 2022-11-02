Fresh greenery arrangement
Fresh greenery arrangement — By Judy Weaver

Mobile could be nicknamed the Green City. Visitors often note the number of green growing plants and trees and how lush our city appears compared to other parts of the country or the Gulf Coast. Part of the joy of our outdoor greenery is that we can bring it inside to brighten our homes for Thanksgiving and the winter holidays.

 In fact, it is a Southern tradition to step into our own yard and harvest plenty of decorative leaves, limbs and cuttings to create centerpieces, mantel pieces, wreaths, swags and garlands. Even the smilax vine, smilax maritima, often considered a weed, can be beautifully used in holiday decorations. Add a few LED lights so that nothing ignites, and our homes glow with holiday joy. 

