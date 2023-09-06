Virgo (8/23-9/22)
As a son of a son of a sailor, you’ll be big mad at foreign fisheries taking more than their fair share of shrimp. As a way to get even, you’ll begin to promote sea monkeys as a low-calorie, keto-friendly version of the Gulf Coast’s favorite pink crustacean. It’ll take off, but you’ll realize you’re not good at catching sea monkeys. Oops.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
As a way to learn how to score, you’ll attempt to grow a pencil-thin mustache, you know the Boston Blackie kind. Instead of rug burns caused by amorous activities, you’ll get made fun of by everyone who you thought loved you. Nonetheless, you’ll persevere because that’s what mustachioed geniuses do.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
There’s this one particular harbor, so far and yet so near, you’ll tell the captain of the dolphin cruise when your family kidnaps you into a touristy Labor Day excursion, hoping he will cut the trip short for a Bushwacker. Lucky for you, the trip will be called off early when a rare Rice’s whale breaches off the port bow and writes the captain a speeding ticket.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You will never be able to eat at your favorite French restaurant again after you take the last mango out of the fruit basket. An old woman covered in pearls had been eyeing it for some time, but you did not care, because you just got off a plane from Saigon and were hungry. “Who cares how good a run she had on Wall Street?” you say as the waiter escorts you out. Your legend will never die.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Everyone knows math sucks and you’d rather be on an island somewhere than studying for a final. So, when your college professor asks you to put your pants on so as to not disturb the class and turn in your final exam, you’ll hang your head in shame. The only issue is you’re 45 and haven’t been to college in two decades. You need therapy and a new bedtime routine.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
So what, you’ve been drunk now for over two weeks? Some guy from out of town who you don’t even know told you the state map you drew is not even close to how it actually looks. Don’t worry, everything will be alright come Monday. Who will be happy that day remains to be seen.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
“It’s 5 o’clock somewhere” will not be a good defense when confronted by human resources after getting drunk at your desk at 12:30 p.m. on a Monday. Your bosses would rather you suffer than find relief from a monster hangover, it appears.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
The hustle and bustle of downtown life is just too much for you. Instead of flying to Saint Somewhere, you should move north to Creola, where they have a spicy kind of life in the mud, the food and the blood. Wear close-toed shoes, and don’t take needles from strangers.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
There’s going to be Finns to the left and Finns to the right, but you’ll be the only Mobilian in town when your company relocates you to its Scandinavian branch. But you won’t be too upset, because for the first time in your life, you won’t sweat through the summer eight months of the year.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Turns out, you are the person your parents warned you about. Instead of joining the clergy or embarking on a tour of naval service, you decided to make a career playing “acid rock” in dive bars. Mom and Dad are not happy, but at least they bought all your albums.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Your next attempt at frozen margaritas goes terribly wrong. You lose your salt shaker, forget to put a lid on the booze in the blender and squirt lime juice on your fresh tattoo. Holding back a brigade of cuss words, you have to come to terms with the fact there is no woman to blame this time. It’s all your own damn fault.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Your age has got you feeling blue. After lucking out by winning a new surfboard for dirt cheap on eBay, you look forward to hitting the waves over the weekend. However, when you see all the younger surfers and their bodies, they put you to shame, as you’re clearly the oldest surfer on the beach. Time to put down the board wax and pick up a beach chair and umbrella, your best days are behind you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.