Scopes Horoscopes
depositphotos

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

As a son of a son of a sailor, you’ll be big mad at foreign fisheries taking more than their fair share of shrimp. As a way to get even, you’ll begin to promote sea monkeys as a low-calorie, keto-friendly version of the Gulf Coast’s favorite pink crustacean. It’ll take off, but you’ll realize you’re not good at catching sea monkeys. Oops.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.