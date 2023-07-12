Cancer (6/22-7/22)
After watching the latest Indiana Jones movie and reading last week’s newspaper, you will start hunting for the long-lost American Diver submarine. The Fort Morgan heat will not pair well with a suede fedora and leather bomber jacket, so you abandon the search and let a guy who “speaks Hovitos” claim the prize.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
You will dance your heart out at a friend’s forthcoming wedding and shock the reception with your powerful moves. You will learn later what you thought was applause for your high stepping was actually the sound of a crater ripping your slim-fit britches and exposing all you got to the mostly conservative crowd. Good luck explaining that to the rental people.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
A great prize will come your way very soon. You will wake up after a long night of dominos to ecstatic knocking on your door. Some judges in Birmingham have appointed you to be the special master in charge of redrawing Alabama’s congressional district map. Scrutinize Alabama’s demographics, peruse the Supreme Court’s ruling and come up with a plan that will shape tomorrow’s politics and only be liked by a few people.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Your big break as a screenwriter will come after you retell “Jaws” on Dauphin Island in 2023. “Claws” pits a hard-working investigator against a sadistic killer who has been attacking the island’s cat population. Can he stop the violence before another cat dies during the summer tourist season? Hurry up and write the ending!
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Skepticism about Alabama’s 1 cent grocery tax cut won’t get you down. You can think of all kinds of things to do with extra pennies lying around, like buy a chiclet, press them into neat-o commemorative tokens or throw them into fountains. People just need to lighten up.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Keeping your 1880s fixer-upper cool this summer has severely wounded your finances. Window units, box fans and even homeless people with palm leaves have been unable to turn your thermostat to more manageable temps. When your landlord, whose split personality is a Chester A. Arthur impersonator, suggests “telegramming the iceman” as an option, pack up and move.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Now years separated from the Marie Kondo persuasion, it’s time to rapidly shift in the opposite direction. Who needs minimalist Zen when you can have maximalist joy? It's time to embrace the beauty of abundance and the glory of hoarding! If it sparks joy, don’t say goodbye — pile it high!
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
The latest “deadly TikTok trend” turns out to simply be folding fitted sheets, a stunt sparked after reports surfaced of people being strangled by the linens. Your account gets millions of followers after the masses uncover an old post of you nonchalantly folding one of the beasts flawlessly while sharing a story about your dentist.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Thousands of tourists will flock to the reopened Alabama Aquarium in Dauphin Island, where there are now live exhibits of extinct and fantasy creatures, including mermaids, the Kraken and the Loch Ness Monster. Management will have to rethink their foot traffic strategy after a severe bottleneck due to too many visitors getting stuck at the Sirens.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
With an insatiable itch to make as much money as the folks down the road, you’ll transform into the Dr. Hyde of side hustling. You’ll torment all your friends away with endless DMs pitching Mary Kay, LuLaRoe, and life insurance. Your family will stage an intervention when you branch off into stranger territory: refurbishing medieval weapons and modeling the Shake Weight.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
In a trifecta of insults, your 6-year-old manages to deprecate your walk, laugh and the smell of your breath all in the same sentence. Oh, did I mention this will be in front of your priest who showed up at that precise moment? Not only will those verbal sticks and stones pepper your pride, but you’ll have to nurse that poor tongue you bit so hard.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Better make better plans for your next vacation. This upcoming trip will devolve into an endless cycle of debate with your in-laws about where you will eat and what you’ll do — all of which is much more exhausting than your day job.
