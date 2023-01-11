Scopes Horoscopes
depositphotos

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

Luck is not on your side this week. After your washing machine breaks down, you’ll be forced to hit up the local laundromat. Just when you think it can’t get any worse, you return to your car to find a flat tire. You’ll take it as a sign from God to stop splurging on meaningless things and finally contribute to that rainy day fund. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.