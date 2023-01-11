Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Luck is not on your side this week. After your washing machine breaks down, you’ll be forced to hit up the local laundromat. Just when you think it can’t get any worse, you return to your car to find a flat tire. You’ll take it as a sign from God to stop splurging on meaningless things and finally contribute to that rainy day fund.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
In a cost-cutting measure, you decide to change your preferred grocery store from Publix to Aldi. While your wallet will feel a bit better once you leave, you begin to wonder if it was really worth it when you finally decide to cook that off-brand hot dog meat.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
You’ll decide to branch out of your comfort zone this week. After much debate, you decide to start taking a yoga class to improve your mind, body and spirit. What begins as an attempt to reach personal nirvana will quickly turn to a dependence on Tylenol and bed rest after your first class to ease the pain in your muscles you haven’t used in 20 years.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Good news and bad news is headed your way soon. The good news is you’ll come in possession of a brand new, state-of-the-art golf cart that will quickly be the talk of your town. The bad news is you’re not allowed to drive it on your street in Gulf Shores, so the golf cart will never see the light of day since you’ve never so much as picked up a golf club.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
New to Mobile, you’re excited to participate in your first Mardi Gras. You’ve got your mask, your beads and all that’s left is your outfit for the Mardi Gras balls you plan on attending. The only thing missing is someone to bring with you to the balls. Good luck with that.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
So far, so good when it comes to your New Year’s resolution of improving your diet — for the most part. You’re eating all of your leafy greens and you’ve even managed to cut out all sodas. What will ultimately doom you in your quest for healthiness will be your obsession with homemade doughnuts, which you claim are healthy because you cook them in the air fryer.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
Having correctly solved Wordle for the past 15 days, you declare yourself ready for the New York Times crossword puzzle. Unfortunately, you discover it includes several words of more than five letters and it doesn’t notify you if you use the wrong letter. You quickly flip to the word find puzzle and seek to regain some self-respect.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Unhappy with recent developments in your town, you consider running for City Council. But you dismiss the idea as you have no legal training or previous government involvement, no platform, no campaign money and no clue as to the rules of order. You then realize this makes you the perfect candidate.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)— You decide to make a second, secret Twitter account just for fun. You use a photo of Brad Pitt and make your account name @BradAlmighty. You post dad jokes and photos of cats and within a week you’re the hottest “social media influencer” in the country with more than a million followers. Unfortunately, your account is dissolved by Elon Musk, presumably because of jealousy.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
For years your wife has included a chainsaw on her Christmas and birthday gift suggestions list, even tagging one on an Amazon wish list, but you have previously shot down the idea, assuming it to be a bad idea. She insists she is serious and you break down this year and get the chainsaw, quickly discovering your previous assumption was spot on.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
While switching out the fake Christmas tree you haven’t taken down yet to a Mardi Gras tree, you make a list of other “celebrations” that will allow you to keep the tree up all year. You determine you will be welcoming spring, baseball season, Nappie Awards, football season, Halloween and Thanksgiving in the coming months, with a couple of birthdays thrown in for good measure.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You spend the day trying to explain to your wife why you drove to Biloxi without her knowledge to place a $1,000 bet on TCU to win the national championship game against Georgia. After all, TCU was getting 12.5 points. Now you’re in the Dawg house.
