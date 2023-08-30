Virgo (8/23-9/22)
The news of old trees in Bienville Square being filled with concrete has given you an idea for a get-rich-quick scheme. Instead of getting a job, you decide to hang out underneath various trees in the park, hoping a small amount of concrete will bonk you on the head so you can sue. You’ll spend an entire week pursuing the plan, only to give up and leave with multiple ant bites and a moderate sunburn.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Back-to-school traffic has thrown you for a loop. Over the summer, you got accustomed to leaving 20 minutes later than you normally would, giving you some much-needed extra beauty sleep. Now, you seem to get caught behind every cheese wagon and student driver in Mobile County, making you late every day. You could alter your schedule back to the way it was before, but why shouldn’t the world revolve around you?
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You’ll be eating dinner at a restaurant in the coming days where the waitstaff puts on a spectacle for diners’ birthdays. One booming birthday anthem and sparklers are reasonable, you think, but six in 30 minutes is uncanny. Your precise standards and opinions will get you banned from every place in town if you keep speaking up.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You will cave to societal pressure and try the new-fangled game of pickleball this weekend. Trying new things can be fun, but this experience will only enrage you and disenchant your friends. Why even have a kitchen if you can’t use it? Why not pick volleys out of the air on the return serve? Don’t ask questions when you aren’t prepared for the answers.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
It may be time to change barbers soon. The last haircut you got landed you a job as a pun-slinging movie critic for NBC. The fact you came up with all the groan-worthy wisecracks on your own worries you even more than the crazy cut. It must’ve gone to your head.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Despite being four months away, you decide to get a jump on Christmas shopping. The good news is you think you’re giving yourself one less thing to worry about when the holidays roll around. The bad news is your family and friends are so snobby, everything you bought them will already be “out of style” by December. Oh well. At least you can sip your pumpkin spice lattes without worrying about what to get Cousin Mike.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Something must be done about all those trashy books they have at the library! Fuming on Facebook, you will head to the nearest branch on your Maps app, and let the folks there have it. When the concerned desk clerk asks you to point out the parts of the book that offended you, you will be insulted someone would think you read such smut.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Your lease will expire soon, and the time has once again come to doom scroll through apartment listings for one that fits your “special financial situation,” as some have termed it. Make friends with the guys in the nearby park. They may be your new roommates in this housing market.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Your fantasy football draft will be a terrible bust this year. After a co-worker takes a quarterback first overall — the audacity! — your entire game plan is thrown out of whack. What begins as an attempt to load up on wide receivers and running backs will turn to you scrambling to make picks on the fly, leaving you with a bunch of second-stringers and benchwarmers on your roster. Go ahead and kiss that entry fee goodbye.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
All this talk of hurricane season ramping up has you rethinking your emergency plan. You’re a bit older since the last time you had to “bug out,” so your priorities have changed. Instead of stockpiling bottled water and nonperishables, which are boring and uninspiring, you instead opt for Coors Light and cured deli meats. Let’s see Mother Nature try to take you down when you’re 12 beers and seven helpings of salami deep!
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
You’ll finally meet your match as a handyman this weekend when you attempt to unclog a bathroom sink. You’ve tried Drano, snaking the drain and even taking the pipes apart, all to no avail. After spending eight hours attempting to solve the issue, you find the culprit: a wad of your cat's fur. Your next project will be figuring out why your cat insists on curling up in the same place you brush your teeth.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Tired of driving your “piece of junk” car, you break down and buy a new whip. Stoked with your purchase, you decide to peruse the streets of downtown Mobile on Friday night to show off your new wheels. Things go awry when a bargoer who’s had a bit too much to drink uses your car as a catch-all for their undigested beverages coming back up. Should have purchased that paint protection plan after all.
