Scopes Horoscopes
Virgo (8/23-9/22)

The news of old trees in Bienville Square being filled with concrete has given you an idea for a get-rich-quick scheme. Instead of getting a job, you decide to hang out underneath various trees in the park, hoping a small amount of concrete will bonk you on the head so you can sue. You’ll spend an entire week pursuing the plan, only to give up and leave with multiple ant bites and a moderate sunburn.

