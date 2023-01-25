To bring an end to what some have called a string of cat shootings on Dauphin Island, you will host a meeting of the Five Cat Families on your porch. Be sure to check behind your toilet for a hidden squirt gun: Don Whiskers has been meowing about taking Don Fluffy to the mattresses for a long time.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Congratulations! You found the baby in the office King Cake. What an honor! The price of another cake will be deducted from your paycheck this week. Hope that slice was worth it because you’ll be short for rent this month. Isn’t Mardi Gras fun?
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Recent tweets about an “autonomous zone” in Atlanta have inspired you to create your own free state in Oakleigh. Taxes? Never heard of her. Neighborhood covenants? Suck an egg. The price to annex you into the city of Mobile? They can’t afford it.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
The movement to ban TikTok in the U.S. thrills you. Not because you hate social media, but because the time will be ripe to debut NikNak, the video app you created for collecting snow globes and shot glasses. It’s like “Pokemon GO,” but for plastic junk.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Your liberal arts degree has finally found a use when you go out for trivia with friends from work. While your prowess is certainly growing in the downtown random knowledge community, your intricate grasp of Ye Kinge’s Olde Englyshe has not rewarded you with many dates.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
You are not concerned that the Doomsday Clock has stopped at 90 seconds to midnight because your family’s heirloom grandfather clock has been stuck at that same time since ’46. And if Granny could keep her appointments by it, so can you. International angst be darned.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Your ideal mate should have the qualities of a Government Street water oak: protected by local laws, lots of gnarly curves and a trunk that won’t flinch when it’s hit by a truck at full speed.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Chili’s classic bebop theme song, “Baby Back Ribs,” has been stuck in your head for weeks. Even your children know it now. You’ll form a small family quartet and perform outside the nearest location, letting your youngest son take the lead part.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You’ll get lost driving through Lillian and somehow end up at the Lady of the Bay in Bayou La Branch. If you thought wandering upon strange, oversized attractions only happened during road trips out West, you can think again.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You will create a new parade to join Mobile’s Mardi Gras lineup. The Superfluous Convent of Annexers will roll down the block in Radio Flyer wagons, tossing slightly redrafted maps of town paid for with taxpayer dollars to the crowd.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
With the news of Bill O’Brien leaving his post as offensive coordinator at Alabama, you see now as your time to make that career change. Don’t worry about the only sports experience on your resume is playing “NCAA Football 14” on your Xbox for the past eight years. Saban is sure to hire you when you mention the 15 national titles you’ve won as the head coach of the Idaho Vandals in your imaginary dynasty.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Spending the weekend alone for the first time since your marriage as your spouse travels out of town, you plan to spend the weekend lounging around in your underwear catching up on your favorite shows they won’t watch with you. However, when you awake the morning following their departure, you find two pages’ worth of chores they’ve left for you to do. “Oh well, there’s always next weekend,” you begrudgingly say to yourself.
