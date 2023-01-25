Scopes Horoscopes
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

To bring an end to what some have called a string of cat shootings on Dauphin Island, you will host a meeting of the Five Cat Families on your porch. Be sure to check behind your toilet for a hidden squirt gun: Don Whiskers has been meowing about taking Don Fluffy to the mattresses for a long time.

