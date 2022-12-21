Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Your Christmas expectations will be more than met this year when you unwrap a previously unknown brand of three-speed blender. It’s not what you’ve always wanted, you just set your expectations correctly this year.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Despite the fact he’s bringing nothing but love, joy and presents into your home, the concept of Santa trespassing on your property just doesn’t sit right with you. You’ll spend 2023 trying to explain how a jolly old elf delivering presents met the standards of Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
The freezing temps will have you feeling like you’re enjoying an old-style English Christmas. You’ll start speaking with an accent and wearing a huge fur coat around the house. However, the family will refuse to call you Ebeneezer.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
A serious wrapping mix-up will cause family stress when your mother-in-law unwraps a gift you’d intended for your “naughty” spouse. The embarrassment is bad enough Christmas morning, but your wife will be furious with you when her mother uses the sexy lingerie to launch an OnlyFans site.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Your standard pre-Christmas flurry of buying last-minute gifts won’t go as well as usual when you end up having to buy most of your family’s presents at the Dollar Tree. The upside is that they’ll all have several gifts to unwrap; the downside is they’ll all be thrown away with the shredded wrapping paper.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Even though Christmas is just a few days away, your neighbors are still adding to the ridiculous number of decorations adorning their home, which, of course, means you’re still trying to keep up. Your planned Christmas Eve sneak attack goes all wrong when the giant inflatable Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer you deploy on your roof ends up getting caught by the wind and flies away and lands on the neighbor’s roof, making it even more festive.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Unfortunately, there will be a recall on the lamb you’ve been planning to cook for the family’s traditional Christmas Eve feast and with time running short, you’ll have to be creative. You’ll turn to the jolly guy with a white beard for answers. That’s right, Col. Sanders will have your back! A bucket of crispy and another of original, along with those whipped potatoes and gravy, will leave the family very merry indeed.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
This is the year for revenge! Your brother bought you a “Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits: Vol 2” cassette from the $1 bargain bin in 1983 and it’s time for payback! You have him in the family gift exchange and even though it cost $200 to find that same sorry compilation on cassette, he’s getting it. “Uptown Girl” indeed!
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Your streak of giving your spouse gifts that leave you sleeping on the couch for two weeks isn’t destined to be broken this year. That ad you saw online for jewelry made from a loved one’s teeth shouldn’t have piqued your interest. Having one of your own teeth pulled to create a unique necklace won’t make it any better.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
The annual family battle over which Christmas movie to binge-watch is only getting worse as the kids get older. You keep trying to force the claymation “Rudolph” movie on them, but they think it looks stupid, and you can’t stand watching “Home Alone 2” again. Fortunately, “Violent Night” featuring a murderous Santa satisfies everyone’s needs.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You’ll attend high mass at the Cathedral Christmas Eve and make an idiot out of yourself when you mistake the massive billows of incense smoke as an actual fire and scream for everyone to evacuate. Forcing the bishop to “stop, drop and roll” and then dousing him with a vat of holy water only intensifies your embarrassment.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Sick of all the “wokeness” permeating society, you’ll decide to give gifts from a time before people didn’t play it so safe. That means BB guns for your twin nephews, and pick-up sticks for the neighbor kid. Everything hits the fan when you give an 8-year-old lawn darts.
