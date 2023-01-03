Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Your evergreen New Year’s resolution of getting in shape will meet its premature end in the coming weeks. After ridding your house of all the fattening foods in sight, you’ll be compromised when your friend invites you to a crawfish boil where you can’t help but eat your weight in the delicious crustaceans.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Your New Year’s resolution to be an overall better person has gone well so far. This is because you have only just returned to work from the holidays and have not had the opportunity to screw it up yet. Our money says you make it through lunch before you blow your top.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Christmas was the most money you earned all year, you realize as you sift through the deck of gift cards and cash your family gave you. Thanks to their generous donation, you will start this year in a less vivid hue of red than you expected, provided your credit card company likes Newk’s.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
When your landlord told you to keep your faucets on a constant drip, you reminded them you’ve “always got that drip” because you are a cool individual, and left your taps dry when you traveled home for Christmas. Now, without functioning pipes for two weeks, your “drip” is starting to reek.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Playing Monopoly with your spouse and children over the holiday weekend brought out the worst in you. You won’t stop making offers to your children to add their bedroom property to your portfolio and threaten to send them “directly to jail” when they mildly misbehave. Your New Year’s resolution: Switch to Candy Land.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
The erratic weather has brought several new tenants into your apartment. Ladybugs now flock to your place as a respite from the confusing temperatures. Though their income is negligible at best, you still can’t get them to pay up or move out. This realization will make you empathize with your landlord’s position, but does nothing to cough up the rent you owe.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
A valuable lesson was learned over the holidays. After insisting you don’t need anything for Christmas, you were shocked when St. Nick didn’t actually leave you a single thing under the tree. Your holey underwear held together by a few strings of fabric will ensure you don’t make the same mistake next year. The prevention of a serious wardrobe malfunction relies on it.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Congratulations! You won your fantasy football championship for the first time in over a decade. The good news is you’ll claim bragging rights, but the bad news is that as commissioner, you decided not to charge a fee to play since you never win so all you get is bragging rights and a cheap trophy that’ll just collect dust on your bookshelf.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
You come back from a lengthy holiday break to see a notice taped to your door from a landlord offering $50 off your rent each month if you can help catch whoever is neglecting to pick up their dog’s droppings throughout your apartment complex. Your significant other will begin to question if the $50 is really worth it when you spend all hours of the night peering out your living room window with binoculars.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
After spending New Year’s Eve alone for the umpteenth year in a row, you decide your only shot at avoiding the same situation next year is to get a cat. What will begin as an excursion to only adopt one will end with you adopting the entire shelter due to your inability to say no. You’ll earn the moniker “crazy cat person” from your neighbors but at least you’re not alone anymore.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Looking to start off the new year with a clean slate, you begin to make a list of the folks you wronged last year. First up is your downstairs neighbor who filed complaints about your noisiness. You agree to keep it down for the foreseeable future, but little do they know an obsession with tap dancing is just over the horizon for you.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You’ll decide to return those pants you got for Christmas you claimed were a size or two too big for you. But after two weeks of guzzling down eggnog and stuffing your face with copious amounts of food, you’ll save yourself a trip to the store as the pants somehow magically now fit perfectly, much to your dismay.
