Aries (3/21-4/19)
Based on the success of other downtown entertainment ventures, you lease a small piece of property from the city and build bleachers just above both entrances of the Bankhead Tunnel, then sell tickets for spectators to watch the accidents sure to happen. It becomes the city’s leading tourist attraction.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
With the Crescent Theater closed, you decide to buy the theater and announce the 90-seat facility is available for families to rent to view home movies and TikTok videos on the big screen. When not rented out by families, the theater will show “The Godfather,” “The Godfather Part II” and “The Godfather Part III” on a continuous loop.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
You decide to take a long lunch break to play 18 holes of golf at a bar featuring a golf simulator. Bad weather (or bad weather forecasts) has prevented you from hitting the links in recent weeks. Still, you’re all wet, hitting into water on 16 of the 18 holes of the simulated course and shooting 110. Some things technology can’t fix.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
You hate your current job but have not been able to find a better opportunity elsewhere. So instead of quitting outright, you take a page from college sports and enter into the transfer portal. It’s a swell idea, with one small flaw: There is no such thing and your Twitter announcement leads to you being fired. But hey, now you don’t need the portal.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
As a long-time fan of her music, you excitedly purchase tickets to see Gladys Knight in concert at the Saenger Theatre this weekend. You look forward to the event with great anticipation. But another show scheduled the same night at the Mobile Civic Center Theater catches your attention — And the Pips will be performing. What do you do?
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Seething from the recent trend to defund libraries and ban books, you make it a personal campaign. You have always loved reading and collecting books, so you announce that from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays the door to your home and personal library will be open to the public. You are proud of your stance and you attract many visitors. The downside, though, is you often find homeless people napping in your bathroom and smoking out on your driveway.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
Wear your shoes inside to avoid injury. After spraying down your new couches with Scotch Guard, your wooden floors will become slick as ice. Bare feet and socks will be a surefire way to achieve an unintended (and awfully unpleasant) split.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
You write the publishers of Lagniappe to suggest a new category for next year’s Nappies — Best Mobile Landmark at Which to Hide for a Nap During the Workday. You are so pleased with your suggestion you nominate yourself for yet another new category: Best Suggestion for a New Nappie Category.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
As a joke, you email a friend a job opportunity — there’s an opening on the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board. But the friend is intrigued, sends in a resume, interviews and is selected. As a thank you, she sends you some selfies: one from her first-class seat aboard a plane and another of her in front of the Eiffel Tower. You notice she’s also wearing new shoes and has a new purse.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
You and your wife are having a what-if discussion and the topic turns to allowing a “free pass” should the opportunity arise. “OK,” says your wife, “who is on your list?” You select Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry and Charlize Theron. “Fine,” she says, then she picks your daughter’s second-grade teacher, the family tax attorney and your brother Phil.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
You want to impress your new girlfriend, so you schedule a full-body massage for her. Surprisingly, she calls the next day to break up with you. Distraught, later that night you go to a local restaurant for dinner and you spot her at a table — with another guy. You approach her and she sheepishly introduces you to Ron … her masseuse. Note to self: Next time, send her flowers.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
With out-of-town guests arriving for a stay, you plan to show them Mobile — the battleship, history museum, Exploreum, Bellingrath Gardens and Home, Cooper Riverside Park, etc. But when they discover you have HBO Max, all they want to do is take advantage of the service, which they don’t have. You spend four days binge-watching “Game of Thrones” and then they return home. It was great to see them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.