WPMI-TV anchor Greg Peterson announced Nov. 30 it would be his last night on air after 15 years at the local NBC affiliate.
Peterson’s retirement from the news business certainly came as a surprise to viewers, but he said it was something he’s contemplated for a while now and was a result of both changes in the industry and the weight of reporting on worsening societal issues each night.
“I’ve been doing this job, sitting on the anchor’s desk for 40 years and I’ve always been able to compartmentalize things. But the pandemic, civil disorder and terrible violence have really started to affect me personally. I never had that happen before,” he said.
Peterson said his contract was ending soon, and he decided it was the right time to make a change.
“I’m pivoting in life and walking away from a business that is quickly changing,” he said. “We’ve all seen how journalism is deteriorating.”
Peterson joined WPMI in 2007 after a shakeup at the station in which three anchors were let go simultaneously. Peterson was available after leaving the anchor’s desk at KMTV-TV3 in Omaha, Nebraska, and was part of a rebranding effort that ultimately saw WPMI shake off the setbacks caused when its broadcast tower was knocked down during Hurricane Ivan in 2004; WPMI became a strong ratings competitor against the market’s other three news stations.
The son of a broadcast meteorologist, Peterson made his on-air debut at age 13 on WGN radio and has worked in markets across the South and Midwest. He said his approach to the job has been the same for 40 years — professionalism and quality journalism.
“At times I was possibly perceived as less than a nice guy in the newsroom,” he said. “I didn’t go to work to be a nice guy. I went to do great journalism and to beat the competition.”
Looking back at his journalism career, Peterson singled out his focus on colon and prostate cancers as reporting of which he is particularly proud. A prostate cancer survivor, Peterson shared his own diagnosis with viewers in hopes it would help others.
“It’s very rewarding when someone calls to say that because of my reports, they had a colonoscopy or a PSA [prostate-specific antigen] test and early detection helped them beat these diseases,” he said.
While he’s leaving the airwaves, Peterson said he isn’t retiring, but finding other things to do with his time. In addition to the Trattoria Pizza & Italian restaurant he and his wife own in Baldwin County, Peterson is also a partner in a mortgage company and will be working in the financial planning industry.
“I’m a crazed lunatic when it comes to idle time,” he said, explaining his desire to enter a new career.
Peterson completed more than 30,000 live broadcasts in his journalism career and counts more than 7,000 trips across Mobile Bay during his time at WPMI.
WPMI executives did not respond to questions for this story, so it isn’t yet clear what plans there are to replace Peterson alongside Kym Anderson each evening.
