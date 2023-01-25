Oregano under lights by John Olive

Oregano under lights

 BY JOHN OLIVE

Is it worth the effort to start spring flowers and vegetable transplants from seed indoors? Like most things in life, the answer to that question is: It depends.

Starting your own transplants from seed can add to your gardening experience by expanding your plant choices and by allowing you to plant transplants at the best time for local conditions. But it generally requires more effort than window sill planting, and if you are looking to save money, you are probably better off buying plants from a local source.

