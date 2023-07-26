Succulents

(Left) Aloes, agaves, haworthias and (right) Agave desmettiana variegata.

Succulent … juicy, right? When referring to food, yes, juicy and tasty! However, there are thousands of succulent plants, including cacti, agaves, aloes, mangaves (crosses of manfredas and agaves), sedums, yuccas and others. Juicy, yes, but not tasty (unless you are making tequila … but that’s another story).

You may think of succulents as potted houseplants. What you may not appreciate is that succulents can be used in our outdoor gardens. Yes, in our Zone 8 climate with sometimes cold winter weather and certainly humid, rainy and hot summers.

