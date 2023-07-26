Leo (7/23-8/22)
You’ve found the best get-rich-quick scheme. You’ll fake your own kidnapping, hoping to see the dollars roll in through a GoFundMe account. Eventually, you resurface, claiming you stopped to help a naked leprechaun while traveling through Crichton. The plan fails miserably when you’re caught on camera staying at a Holiday Inn down the street from your house with stolen snacks and items from your workplace. Better luck next time!
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
While traveling, you spot a Bates House of Turkey billboard advising you to purchase a gobbler to feast on while at the beach. A sucker for a good deal, you oblige. While you enjoyed eating turkey on the beach, you didn’t account for how drowsy it makes you as you fall into a deep sleep. By the time you awaken, the sun has moved and all you’re left with is a stuffed belly and a severe sunburn.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You’ll be forced to attend your brother’s marriage, which takes place outdoors in July where they’re serving breakfast food for some ungodly reason. In turn, you miss the party of the year for your workplace. Out of spite, you’ll anonymously gift the happy couple photos of them with their ex-lovers as you sit back and watch the events unfold.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
A Costco trip will make you feel like you’re trapped in a sitcom. Perusing the aisles, you decide to grab some refreshments. As you get in line for a cheap hot dog or pizza combo, the person in front of you spoils your plans, ordering 18 pizzas, 22 hot dogs and 15 large drinks. With the concession stand out of stock, you’re forced to rely on free samples to get you through the day.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
After an evening about town, you will descend on a downtown watering hole and eatery to wrap things up. The untimely closure of the kitchen will turn you rabid, and before you know it, you will be helping a family of four finish up their tasty entrees. Keep the conversation away from the fact you’re eating their dinner, and toss them a $20 on your way out the door. Same time next week?
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
You will soon have to make a decision that will affect the future of your business. Do you keep your long-standing brand that is as widespread as the birds in the air (get it?), or change it to something that will make your Southern Baptist mama grab your phone in shock? Before you decide, you should know that scandalized female authority figures with deeply held religious perspectives are an untapped market.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Somehow on your ride to work, your car radio will get stuck on a station that only plays crooner hits from after World War II. They will grow on you, and your sweetie will be in for a surprise when you take them steppin’ out next week. Be ready for a fight if those roughnecks from the Golden Grove nursing home try and steal your dame away.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
You thought Cocaine Bear was bad? Now we have Cocaine Sharks. You heard that right — step a foot in any bay waters with a scrape or cut, and not only will you get a deadly infection from the poop water, but now a tweaking tiger shark who just bumped a line from the shell of a sea turtle is going to smell you from Dauphin Island and turn you to chum. Cheers!
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Outraged you didn’t win a Nappie for Best Furry Costume (which isn’t even a category — yet!), you’ll plan a protest with all your fellow anthropomorphic animal character enthusiasts in Bienville Square. The local castrated squirrel hordes mistake your intentions, believing you are there to claim territory of the local oak trees. An epic battle royale ensues.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
It’s been a year since a house fire displaced your family, and you’re still building back. However, you figure parties are cheaper than therapy, so you’ll plan a bonfire-themed get-together with friends where you’ll serve Firehouse Subs, Flaming Hot Cheetos, Fireball shots and, of course, blast 1980s pyro-crazed hits like “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Burning Down the House.”
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Blame it on the boogie, you’ll tell the judge when they ask you why you haven’t paid any of your delinquent parking tickets. They may not be a fan of disco music, but your wit will help you get rides around town after the court seizes your wheels.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
You gain great notoriety in your neighborhood when you display a 2023 Nappie Award banner on your front door — not because you are a winner, you weren’t, but because you stole it from an actual winner. The notoriety comes into play when you are arrested and marched out that very same front door, which no longer features the banner hanging there.
