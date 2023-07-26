Scopes Horoscopes
Leo (7/23-8/22)

You’ve found the best get-rich-quick scheme. You’ll fake your own kidnapping, hoping to see the dollars roll in through a GoFundMe account. Eventually, you resurface, claiming you stopped to help a naked leprechaun while traveling through Crichton. The plan fails miserably when you’re caught on camera staying at a Holiday Inn down the street from your house with stolen snacks and items from your workplace. Better luck next time!

