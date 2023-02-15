Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
Your persistent procrastination finally bites you. After putting off making Valentine’s Day reservations, all of the top restaurants are booked up for the special night, leaving you to woo your sweetheart at the local Foosackly’s. Hope you have a comfy couch.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
You’ve had it with King Cake this Mardi Gras season. You see them everywhere. In your kitchen, at work and even in your sleep. Tired of dealing with them, you attempt to lead a city-wide boycott across Mobile to outlaw the cakes after a certain date. The plan is hated so much, you have to rent out a storage unit to house all of the cakes left on your doorstep by King Cake connoisseurs opposing you.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
With football season over, you’ll need something to fill the gambling void in your heart. Sure you could bet on spring training baseball, but where’s the fun in that? Ultimately, you’ll decide to go through a seedy website to bet on a group of people playing the ancient Mayan sport Pok-A-Tok. Dr. Zodiac sees an intervention in your future.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
After hyping up your ping-pong skills for months, those skills will soon be put to the test as your office will add a ping-pong table to the break room. Touting that community college intramural championship from seven years ago, you claim you can beat anyone in the office. Your ego will be sorely bruised when at an office gathering, you lose your first match to your boss’s 12-year-old son.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Out-of-town guests will join you for a Mardi Gras parade this week and will violate every tradition the Azalea City holds dear. Hailing from a part of the state where masked men and women do not throw things at screaming onlookers, they will chuck fistfuls of beads back at the floats in retaliation. And they also said King Cake was not even a cake!
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
At a drive-thru drink stand, a friend will ask you to order what they call “a small Dolly Parton ice.” Confusion from the menu speaker and laughter from the passenger seat will clue you in on the joke. The embarrassment will make you add this place to the list of restaurants you can no longer visit.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Bruised and cut from hail after hail of throws, you will write a letter to the mayor asking him to make doubloons legal tender during Mardi Gras season. Picture it: tossing your landlord a Crown Royal bag full of silver-colored coins to cover months of back rent payments, and having some left over for them to “get something nice.” Solvency is for nerds.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
If it weren’t for Mardi Gras, your New Year’s resolution would be coming along nicely. Instead of barbells, you’re picking up King Cake boxes. Instead of tightening your purchases, you’re forking over wads of cash to get your car out of the temporary parade impound lot. Hey, it’s a New Year somewhere. Try again in March.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You are a widely talked-about parade-goer. Your strategy of standing on your knees in a crowd of children to catch more MoonPies has many parents upset. Next time a Karen confronts you, just look over their shoulder, ask if that’s their Kia being hauled away and dart into the night — on your feet, of course.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Invitations to masked balls have strangely not appeared in your mailbox, but your mail lady’s error will not stop you from hitting the Civic Center in a top hat and tails. Hopefully, the doormen are too young to know who “The Sausage King of Chicago” is.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Having recently moved from up north, you will scratch your head when King Felix takes over the city for 24 hours on Fat Tuesday. How does he feel about police body cameras? What is his stance on annexation? Who is “Miss Rule” and what’s her game? The people have a right to know who their leaders are!
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Having three children shorter than 4 feet, you acquire a specific set of skills. Namely, the ability to instinctively guard your family jewels from incoming jabs, kicks, knees and heads. You figure this must be the evolutionary way to prevent overpopulation.
